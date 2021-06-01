Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
D-Day Celebration
The Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 is hosting a D-Day Celebration on Sunday, June 6. The event honors American heroes, veterans, military fallen and frontline COVID warriors. The American Legion welcomes all to the event and is seeking heroes to honor. Raffle tickets are also being sold. Contact Ray Holloman at 252-714-3954 for more information.
Book signing
A book signing with Dr. Danny K. Hill, author of “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St.
Market on the Square
Winterville’s Market on the Square will make its return to 252 Main St. from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3. The first of monthly events to be held throughout the summer will have a touch-a-truck theme and will feature live music by Patrick Reid. Additional events are planned for July 1 and Aug. 3. Visit facebook.com/wintervillemarket.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series returns in June at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. The first film of the season, “Aladdin,” Rated PG, will be shown at dusk on Friday.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Duck-Rabbit Classic disc golf tournament will be held June 12 at the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course, 3414 N.C. 121. The event is a fundraiser for Farmville Public Library. The event is a two-round Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament. An awards ceremony and after-tournament festivities will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, 4519 W. Pine St. Call 714-0331.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 8.
- Genealogy for beginners: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 and 17.
- Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 14.
- Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.
- Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 17.
- Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 21.
- Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
- Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
- Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
- Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging Presents is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St.: 2-7 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
- Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
- St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, June 6.
- Washington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4001 U.S. 264: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, June 3.
- Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road: 2-7 p.m., Friday, June 11.
Car show
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will host its first "Village Classic Car Show" 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Classic Connections, 3110 S. Memorial Drive. Visitors to the free event can check out the cars and vote for their favorites; trophies to be awarded at 2:30 p.m. Food will be available and and 50-50 raffle will be held. Parking across the street courtesy of Parker's BBQ. Contestants may register cars from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for $25.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet 7 p.m. June 10 to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha Partington, a licensed substance abuse counselor, trainer, and advocate, will lead the discussion. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to register for the Zoom meeting. In-person meetings are 7-9 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The opening performance will be by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 10 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Boat handling course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer an updated boat handling course made up of six seminars that take boaters beyond basic skills to build confidence to boat safely. The course is over six Tuesdays starting June 15 in Cypress Landing Marina, 200 Marina Drive, Chocowinity. Cost $80 for individuals $90 for couples sharing materials and $100 for non-members Register by June 6 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or calling 919-208-1893
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.