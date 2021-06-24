Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Visit www.aydenhistorical andartssociety.com.
Outdoor movie
Farmville Parks & Recreation, 3672 N. Main St., will host an outdoor showing showing of “The Croods: A New Age” (rated PG) at dusk on Saturday. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The event is held in partnership with Farmville Public Library and Farmville Police Department.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
4-H programs
Pitt County 4-H will be hosting several free programs for youth in July at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle:
4-H Just Grow It: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 8 and July 22. Youth ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! Participants also explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register:https: //4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com. Free.
Yoga for Kids: 10-11 a.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 30, 10-11 a.m. Youth of all ages can participate in 4-H Kid’s Yoga in the garden. 4-H Yoga is like yoga for adults, but sillier. Instead of quiet and calm it will be noisy and fun while helping youth improve flexibility, balance, and strength! Parent/guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 7-28. A fun and interactive story reading and educational craft or program in the children’s garden. Parent/Guardian must remain onsite during the program. Register: https://4hinthegarden21.eventbrite.com
Vigil against violence
Youth Voices Matter in collaboration with the Pitt County NAACP will host its Vigil Against Violence noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Court House, 100 E. Third St. Organizers are calling on all youth, churches, community leaders and organizations, mental health specialists, educators and business owners to participate. Call 252-499-5500 for more information.
Pride celebration
The Pitt County Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is hosting an event in recognition of National Pride Month from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. It will feature food vendors, recources, free entertainment and raffle tickets for prizes from local businesses.
Ham Radio field day
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will be operating at The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Road, Greenville, 2 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. The event is open to the public as we practice for possible future emergencies as part of a contest. Visitors can also try their hand at operating a radio and talk without a phone or internet around the world. For more information visit: w4amc.com or ARRL.org.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis.