Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Walstonburg Fire Department, 409 N. Wilson St., (N.C. 91), 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday.
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series will feature the band Trainwreck on Friday at Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments will be for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com/special-events for more.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Contact Ben Reed with Americas Boating Club/Tar River Sail & Power Squadron at benreed@suddenlink.net or 252-975-8110 for information and to register.
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment through Friday to gather input about community health issues. Information will be compiled to develop a community health improvement plan. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20 at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 252-847-7867
Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held 6-9 p.m. on June 18 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 21.
- Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
- Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
- Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
- Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
- Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Between Riverside & Crazy” from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The cast has four male and three female parts. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Sundays Unplugged
Billy Smith will perform classic country, bluegrass and Americana from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road, part of Greenville Recreation and Parks' Sunday's Unplugged series.
Concert on the Common
The Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with Liquid Pleasure. Visit concertonthecommon.org.