Greene GOP
The Greene County Republican Convention will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Rouse's Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Email ssparks747@aol.com for information.
Grain Meeting
Rachel Van and Ron Heiniger from NCSU will join the Greene County Cooperative Extension via a live Zoom meeting to discuss high yield management in grain crops from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 10. They will cover specific strategies to help growers in the county boost their corn and soybean yields. Don't want to miss this chance to hear from state specialist on how to increase yields and revenue. Call 252-747-5831 to register.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the Second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning March 28. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Ancient artifacts
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a public webinar 7-8:30 p.m. March 17 Randy Daniel, chair of the ECU Department of Anthropology, speaking on ancient artifact remains from indigenous populations in Pitt County. Daniel's talk is based on his new book, Time, Typology and Point Traditions in North Carolina: Formative Cultures Reconsidered. Charlie Ewen, professor of anthropology at ECU, will introduce Daniel. Two local collectors, Kelly Darden and Bob Forbes, also will participate. Registration is available through the "Events" at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Advance care planning and education Clinic, 1-3 p., March 9. Picture identification required to complete documents.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 9.
- Financial Planning in Retirement, 6:30-8 p.m., March 10.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, March 11-April 15. Cost: $15.
- Should I Stay or Should I Go: A Workshop for Housing as We Age, 3-4 p.m. March 15.
- Interested in volunteering to deliver meals to home-bound older adults in our community? Volunteer training is 10 a.m. March 16.
- Hearing screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 17.
- Gardening: Dig It! — A Gardener’s Guide to Soil Testing, 2-4 p.m. March 17.
- Physical therapy screenings, 10-11:30 a.m., March 18.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 23.
- Quilt Prep: Rotary Cutting 101, 10 a.m.-noon, March 24, Cost is $15.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. March 24. Cost is $5.
- Travel to Pennsylvania Dutch Country! April 20-22. Sight and Sound Theater, Amish Farmer’s Market, Hershey’s Chocolate World and much much more! $419/per person double occupancy. Only a few seats available. Call today.
Sierra Club meeting
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host a presentation on climate change and public policy in North Carolina at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Susannah Tuttle of North Carolina Interfaith Power & Light will present Legislative 101 via the Zoom online meeting platform. Tuttle will describe how the group addresses the ecological and justice issues of climate change. NC Interfaith Power & Light is a program of the North Carolina Council of Churches, which promotes Christian unity and work for 1.5 million congregants across the state from 17 denominations and 6,200 congregations. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress/news-events for more information and to join the meeting.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program, June 14-18. The program is designed to provide rising high school senior girls an opportunity to study citizenship and state government in a democratic setting with a “hands-on” approach while developing young women leaders. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent, and are enthusiastic about learning more about North Carolina state government. Delegates must apply through and be endorsed by a local American Legion Auxiliary Unit. Greenville Unit 39 will pay the registration fees for the girls they select to participate. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at (402) 690-1129 by March 15.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and are eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must be younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. A drive through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., continues limited public access with limited activities. All branches of the library except for Bethel are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main branch is also open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, while the Winterville Library is open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Bethel branch is open from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a limit of 20 patrons in the main library, five patrons at the Children's Library, and eight patrons at the branch libraries. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no meeting room use, and computer use is limited to Carver branch, which offers 30 minutes daily. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at branch libraries. All returned items will be quarantined and remain on an individual's account for up to seven days. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.