Book signing fundraiser
My Sister’s Place, 3726 N. Main St., Farmville, will be hold a book signing event with author Diane Gray 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8. Her book, "Faith, Hope and Perseverance" is about her 50-year journey to find her biological family. Portions of all book sales during the event will help to support The Center for Family Violence Prevention, which works to break the cycle of domestic violence while enhancing individual self-sufficiency and promoting healthy family relationships. In 2020, the organization helped more than 1,000 people. My Sister’s Place is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies clothing and accessories.
D-Day Celebration
The Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 is hosting a D-Day Celebration June 6. The event honors American heroes, veterans, military fallen and frontline COVID warriors. The American Legion welcomes all to the event and is seeking heroes to honor. Raffle tickets are also being sold. Contact Ray Holloman at 252-714-6954 for more information.
Book Signing
A book signing with Dr. Danny K. Hill will be held 10 a.m. to noon June 5 at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., Grifton.
LIFT classes
Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together — LIFT — an 8-week, group-based strength training program will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, May 4-June 24. The online classes are offered through the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service to help participants improve their strength and mobility, learn healthy food options, and most importantly help form a community to socialize and interact in the virtual world. Classes will be recorded for those that may have a scheduling conflict. Visit go.ncsu.edu/lift2newabilities to register and learn more.
Derby Dash Bash
Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program will host its Derby Dash Bash fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Barn at St. Andrews. The event will feature cocktails, dinner, games, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, a Derby Day Hat Contest and a viewing of the 147th Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $85 per person. Call 752-0153 or visit www.rhrnc.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
- Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
- Silver Sneakers, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
- Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
- The Blood Connection will collect blood 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and make a monetary donation to the home delivered meals program for every pint collected.
- Police Academy will be offered by the Greenville Police Department 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Seating is limited.
- Oil painting class 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Cost is $60.
- Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Picture identification required to complete documents.
- Road to Resources: Assistive Technology 3-4 p.m. May 17.
- Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
- Jewelry class will be held , 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Cost is $5.
- Vacation to Lancaster, Pa., June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
DSS Assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities'. Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
Youth Town Hall
A Virtual Town Hall for Youth will feature state Rep. Graig Meyer at 6:30 p.m. today. Meyer, a social worker in North Carolina’s public schools, represents Orange and Caswell Counties. He will take questions from youth, teachers, childcare providers and others who work with youth about contributions youth can make to their communities, how to better serve youth during a pandemic, and questions youth have about state government. Portia Bright-Pittman and Calvin Mercer, authors of the children’s book "There Ought To Be A Law," will moderate the forum, the second in conjunction with the book's publication. To register, post questions or for more information go to the events page at www.brightbooks.org.
WIC ups benefit
WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years, will increase cash-value benefits for each active participant to $35 per month for four months starting June 1. This will enable clients to choose more fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. If you or someone you know has been affected by job losses or if you do not have enough food in the home, contact us to see if you qualify at 252-902-2393 or visit us online at www.nutritionnc.com.
Outdoor concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. on Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Concert Choir will perform Rutter's Gloria and other selections with orchestra. The Children's Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The even is free. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sunday, May 9.
Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, April 30, in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program is designed to help inform participants of the importance of expert care and how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. For more information or to register, visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Transportation survey
The DOT’s Transportation Planning Division and local partners are seeking public input to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for Pitt County. The long-range document will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years. Residents are asked to complete the survey by April 30. It is available at https://publicinput.com/Pitt-County-CTP.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through May 1. The market will be open 8-1 Thursday-Saturday starting May 6.
Food pantry
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.