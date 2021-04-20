Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Spring Open House
The Council on Aging presents Spring Open House, from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Farmville Senior Wellness Center, 3885 S. Main St. It will include refreshments, tours and a presentation. For more information contact 252-753-2424.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held 9 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include loops of 5-10 miles, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co., and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donation will be accepted for a bike tool stand at the library.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, Greenville, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at, inlcuding Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m. April 28.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is April 23 and payment must be made when registering.
- Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
- Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
- Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Youth Town Hall
A Virtual Town Hall for Youth will feature state Rep. Graig Meyer at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29. Meyer, a social worker in North Carolina’s public schools, represents Orange and Caswell Counties. He will take questions from youth, teachers, childcare providers and others who work with youth about contributions youth can make to their communities, how to better serve youth during a pandemic, and questions youth have about state government. Portia Bright-Pittman and Calvin Mercer, authors of the children’s book "There Ought To Be A Law," will moderate the forum, the second in conjunction with the book's publication. To register, post questions or for more information go to the events page at www.brightbooks.org.
Kennedy visit
ECU history professor John Tucker will give a presentation on U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy’s campaign appearance at East Carolina College on Sept. 17, 1960, during an online event hosted by the Pitt County and Winterville historical societies. The free presentation is 7-8:30 p.m. on April 27. The webinar will feature archival photographs two brief home-movie recordings and audio of Kennedy’s remarks to provide a visually rich recreation of the stop and unique glimpses of Greenville as it was on that Saturday morning. Register through the Events tab of the PCHS website at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Greener gardens
The Pitt County Agriculture Center Arboretum will off the program "Five Ways to Go Green in your Garden" in celebration of Earth Day from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. The workshop in the ag center auditorium, 403 Government Circle, will offer simple steps to create a greener garden from planting selection to turf alternatives. Register through Eventbrite or call (252) 902-1701. There is a $5 fee.
WIC ups benefit
WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years, will increase cash-value benefits for each active participant to $35 per month for four months starting June 1. This will enable clients to choose more fruits and vegetables at the grocery store. If you or someone you know has been affected by job losses or if you do not have enough food in the home, contact us to see if you qualify at 252-902-2393 or visit us online at www.nutritionnc.com.
Quilt Stories
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum History Speaks series will present a virtual lecture, "Quilt Stories," by Diana Bell-Kite, curator at NC Museum of History, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Go on a storytelling journey through a century of quilts (1865–1965) made by regular folks using the materials they had available. Explore what these reveal about life in North Carolina. The virtual lecture is free but registration is required. Visit the facebook page for Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum to register or go to https://bit.ly/3m76Za2.
Outdoor Concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Concert Choir will perform Rutter's Gloria and other selections with orchestra. The Children's Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The even is free. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sunday, May 9.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Medical Center, Humana and Health Assist from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be held at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required; however, facemasks are required to participate. The event will provide drive-through service only. Visit www.medassist.org.
Parkinson’s care seminar
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host a virtual online program, “Getting Expert Care in Eastern North Carolina,” from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, April 30, in collaboration with East Carolina University. This program is designed to help inform participants of the importance of expert care and how to build a Parkinson’s care team and local support system. For more information or to register, visit www.parkinson.org/CarolinasYOPD or call 770-450-0792.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.