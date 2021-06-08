Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Daily Reflector and The Standard.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Business after hours
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will host a business after hours at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Pocket Park off of Lee Street behind Town Hall in downtown. The event will feature, networking, finger foods from local restaurants and the town manager on guitar.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series returns runs through October at the Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. Upcoming events include the bands Bootleg Revival on Friday, June 11, and Trainwreck on Friday, July 16, and the movie Frozen 2 on Saturday, July 24. Visit wintervillenc.com/special-events for more.
Disc golf fundraiser
The Duck-Rabbit Classic disc golf tournament will be held June 12 at the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course, 3414 N.C. 121. The event is a fundraiser for Farmville Public Library. The event is a two-round Professional Disc Golf Association C-tier tournament. An awards ceremony and after-tournament festivities will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, 4519 W. Pine St. Call 714-0331.
Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. It includes a basic navigation supplement, is Coast Guard approved and prepares participants for state licensing and reduces boat insurance premiums. All persons born after Jan. 1, 1988, are required to take a boating course to operate a boat with more that 10 horsepower. The eight-hour course is $40 and includes course materials and lunch. Contact of Ben Reed with Americas Boating Club/Tar River Sail & Power Squadron at benreed@suddenlink.net or 252-975-8110.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is now open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are working jointly to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment in Pitt County. The purpose of this survey is to get resident’s opinions about community health issues. This survey will be open until June 18. Once all survey responses have been gathered, information will be compiled and used to develop a community health improvement plan with our community public health partners. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW for English and redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=YDLYHLEDL3 for Spanish.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration, including residency, age, income. Screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with at least one year since their last mammogram. Screening includes a clinical breast exam and a 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4:30 p.m June 15 and July 20. Register at: 252-847-7867
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” from June 10-12. Three female actors and 11 male actors are needed for the cast, although some parts can be doubled. All auditions will be conducted individually, by appointment. To schedule a time, email Dorothea Handron at handrond@ecu.edu. Rehearsals will begin in late July, with the show scheduled for early September.
Concert on the Common
The third annual Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. with Night Years. The event features live music, food trucks and beer and wine. Liquid pleasure will play June 17, Chairmen of the Board on July 1, The Embers on July 14 and On the Border July 22. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Handbag bingo
Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina will host Handbag Bingo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $50 each and include dinner, dessert, a silent auction, door prizes and bingo games with designer handbags as prizes. Visit cancerservicesofeasternnc.org for tickets and more information.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqué, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $10, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Genealogy for beginners: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 and 17.
- Caregiver coffee: 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 14.
- Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.
- Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 17.
- Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 21.
- Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for people with arthritis and other health conditions: 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 29.
- Queen Anne’s Revenge seminar: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Queen Anne’s Revenge has captured imaginations since the shipwreck’s discovery. Kimberly Kenyon, senior conservator and co-principal investigator, will be presenting on the history, findings, and research.
- Jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Cost is $2. Bring your own beads for a bracelet.
- Beginner wood carving: 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 12 Cost is $35.
- Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
DSS Assistance
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for emergency utility payment assistance to pay past-due utility bills of individuals who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply by visiting: www.pittcountync.gov/utilities. Applicants without internet access may call 252-751-9900. The agency also can help residents who are unable to pay rent and are in the eviction process.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant's sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, and Pitt County's are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 252-847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 252-902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling-related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.