Valentine roses
The Women of The Moose will be having their annual Valentine roses sale again this year at the Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. We will be open from 1-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m and Saturday or until sold out. We offer local delivery. Proceeds help with Moosehaven, Mooseheart, and local community projects. Call 252-916-7176 or 252-717-0164 to place your order in advance or if you have questions.
Walstonburg Cemetery
It's time to remove graveside flowers at the Walstonburg Cemetery. Flowers need to be removed by Feb. 28.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Farmville Fire Association
Farmville Rural Fire Association will be holding its annual meeting for all members at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Farmville Fire Department, 3712 N. Main St. All members in the Farmville Fire District are invited to attend. The meeting is to select board members and officers for 2021.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive-through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. The event is presented by Friends of Boy Scout Troop 25. Email feastoftheeast2021@gmail.com for more information.
Virtual tax service
The VITA program is providing a virtual volunteer tax preparation service this year for people with low income over the age of 55. Call 252-752-1717, Ext. 208, and leave a message to request an appointment. Someone will be in touch with instructions on where to come in their vehicle to drop off documents and identification. Documents needed include driver's license or other identification, last year's tax return and all the tax documents for this year's tax return. The tax return will be completed without the taxpayer being present. The coordinator will call the taxpayer to go over their completed return and answer any questions. The taxpayer will then be told where and when to pick up their completed return. Please call only once. Do not request an appointment until you have all of your tax documents.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
- Road to Resources: If You Can’t Drive a Stove, You Can’t Drive a Car, Coping with mobility issues while retaining independence, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m.
- Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 18. Drop-ins welcome.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 23. Drop-ins welcome.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Cost is $5.
- Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
- Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing options Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Vaccine volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help staff the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department at the Greenville Convention Center. All volunteers will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Interested people must be 18 years old; shifts are available Monday-Sunday; clinical and non-clinical tasks are available including some paid positions; photo ID required; PPE provided. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/staffing-opportunities/ for more information and to register.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. A drive through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program offers assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services. Pitt County residents interested in applying should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit www.guc.com/about-us/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 252-531-8200 today. to speak with a certified enrollment specialists.
American Legion
Monthly meetings at American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, remain on hold. At this time the number of people that can be present is limited and all members and guests must abide by spacing and mask rules. Meetings will resume on the third Tuesday of the month upon further direction from the state. Please check out the post's Facebook or web pages to stay up to date about future meetings, programs and ceremonies.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way's statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 252-531-4590.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., continues limited public access with limited activities. All branches of the library except for Bethel are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main branch is also open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, while the Winterville Library is open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Bethel branch is open from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a limit of 20 patrons in the main library, five patrons at the Children's Library, and eight patrons at the branch libraries. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no meeting room use, and computer use is limited to Carver branch, which offers 30 minutes daily. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at branch libraries. All returned items will be quarantined and remain on an individual's account for up to seven days. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions for their work and be eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must by younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.