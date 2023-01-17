Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Greene County
Senior Center
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, is holding the following free programs beginning in January. Call 747-5436 for registration assistance and information.
Bingocize, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tai chi for arthritis/fall prevention, 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.
Tax preparation services for Greene County senior citizens: Feb 17 and March 17 by appointment.
Blood pressure and blood sugar checks offered by Greene County Health Care at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
Family caregiver support: Zoom support group meeting, 1 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; Family caregivers breakfast, 9 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
Needleworkers guild meeting 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Open to any type of needlework.
Electronic devices class 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Classes cover basic computer skills; set up a new tablet, laptop or phone; email assistance; security concerns dealing with phone, computer, home; social media setup; internet browsing; downloading apps, texting, messaging and Zoom.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at at the center no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Call 902-1984.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. This is a donation-based class.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. This is a donation-based class.
Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Sewing: Hip/Sling Bag, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23-30. Cost is $35 (includes pre-cut kit and pattern).
Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24
Chocolate sculpting class, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 26. Cost is $10.
Farmville Rural Fire
The annual meeting of the Farmville Rural Fire Association Inc. will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the fire station, 3713 N. Main St. Officers for the coming year will be elected and any other business will be conducted.
Greene County nominations
The Greene County Senior Center is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 9. Go to www.greenecounty.gov, click the government link, then Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Contact Sharon Harrison, county coordinator, at 252-747-5436 for more information.
Senior Valentines
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its annual Valentines Day card decorating to make cards for seniors participating in the Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program on Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4. A craft table will be set up at the market and participants can order supplies via e-mail at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. All entries should include a nice message to a senior on the inside of their card. Decorated cards must be returned to the market by Feb. 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call (252) 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Awaken Coffee benefit
Awaken Coffee will hold the The Key in the Willow Tree Benefit Dinner with Author Lisa Allen on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cotton Barn in Winterville. Details about the dinner, including sponsorships and tickets, are available at TheKeyInTheWillowTree.com. Awaken Coffee will open a coffee shop this spring to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Ayden Museum
The Fourth Sunday Ayden Museum Open House will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Docents will be available to share information and to answer any questions. The doors will close promptly at 4 as the Ayden Historical and Arts Society Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting from 4-5. There is no admission fee, although donations are always welcomed. To arrange a private or group tour, call 252-746-4209.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 252-355-3180
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Give Blood
{p class=”p1”}The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, Greenville, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
{li class=”p1”}Garris Chapel Church, 823 Piney Grove Church Road, La Grange, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 22.{/li}{li class=”p1”}La Grange Community Center, 410 E. Washington St., 1:30-5:30 p.m., Jan. 23.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Pitt Community College Craig Goess Student Center, 1986 Pitt Tec, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Jan. 23.{/li}
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.