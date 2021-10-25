Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Friday and Saturday. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Romans Road
Spring of Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, will hold "The Romans Road Experience" 6-8 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will be guided by a Roman soldier along the road for an evening of fun and life transformed. The family event is open to the public.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold is annual legislative breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature state Rep. John R. Bell IV, House majority leader, along with local state Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith and state Sen. Don Davis. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/annual-legislative-breakfast/ to register. Contact Aileen Peacock at (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Parker's Barbecue 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Attorney Diane Rufino of the Tea Party will explain how the coronavirus infects humans and how it activates the immune system as well as how the various COVID vaccines work. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Diabetes testing
The Pitt County Health Department will provide free pre-diabetes drive through testing for adults 18 years and older on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 201 Government Circle. Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener, and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. Contact Robin Tant at 902-2388 or Ronita Jones at 919-641-6863.
Veteran's Day
The Town of Ayden will host its Veterans Day celebration at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veteran's Park, 404 Third St. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St.
Field of Honor
The Greenville Noon Rotary continues its Field of Honor through Nov. 13 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The display features hundreds of flags recognizing heroes, including military veterans, police, firefighters, educators, health care professionals and others. The display is free to view, and the fee to sponsor a flag is $35. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com. A closing ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host drive-through flu shot clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking area. The shot is available for all Veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. Masks are required.
Library seeks submissions
East Carolina University's Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library is asking resident throughout eastern North Carolina to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Individual stories are important to shared local history, and researchers will be better able to understand how the pandemic affected East Carolina University and the region because of contributions. Submissions that document experiences during the pandemic can be shared in any format at https://bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials at the library.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.