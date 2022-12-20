Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open from 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 1. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/ hoggardchristmas wonderlandoflights.
Holiday pet fostering
Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” is ongoing to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is 9 a.m-4 p.m. today at 4550 County Home Road. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights or call 378-5649 for more details and pickup options.
Gift wrapping
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is operating its gift-wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24 at Greenville Mall, 714 Greenville Blvd. Proceeds support HSEC operations. Volunteers wrappers are needed. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0949acac 2ba3f9c52-gift or email hsecvolunteer@gmail.com to sign up.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/ MarketEvents.
Midnight Mass
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will celebrate a Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Dayton Vesper will be guest organist and Rev. Bob Hudak will preside and preach. All are welcome.
Old Christmas
Historic Bath is celebrating Old Christmas with crafts, games and food and by ringing in the new year. Activities run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Dec. 28 with a session on making paper Dresden ornaments in the Vanderveer House. On Dec. 29, learn about traditional foods in the Bonner Kitchen. On Dec. 30, make a cornhusk doll and dip a candle at the Vanderveer House. On Dec. 31, ring in the New Year with musket firing demos, games and dancing at the Vanderveer House. Historic Bath State Historic site is at 207 Carteret St. in Bath. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath.
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The event will include live music, food trucks, a photo booth and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for information.
Shad Drop, Model A drawing
The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year’s dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will present “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday (Dec. 11) of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is now open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of each week. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
