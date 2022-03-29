Sam D. Bundy Elementary School Principal Alison Setser was so confident that Matt Daniel would be an outstanding teacher that she hired him six months early to join her staff after his college graduation. Five years later, Daniel has become one of the youngest educators ever to be honored with the county’s top teaching award.
On Wednesday, the 25-year-old fifth-grade teacher was named the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year. Hope Middle School teacher Karen Eberenz was named runner up at the awards luncheon. Held at Rock Springs Center, the annual event also honored finalists Meghann Boyd of Creekside Elementary and Kate Lee of Eastern Elementary School, along with teacher of the year nominees at more than three dozen public schools throughout the county.
A Greenville native and the only son in a set of triplets, Daniel grew up competing with sisters who were naturally gifted academically. But Daniel struggled in school, especially in math, which is now his favorite subject to teach because he feels he can relate to students who have problems with it.
“He has that spark, that love,” Setser said. “He was meant to be a teacher, and that’s something you can’t teach.”
Eberenz, 55, a Greensboro native and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, is now in her 13th year of teaching academically and intellectually gifted students at Hope. Named North Carolina Association for the Gifted and Talented Outstanding Teacher of the Gifted in 2015, she has taught for more than 30 years, including five years in Georgia, and is in no hurry to retire.
“People always told me, ‘You’ll know when it’s time to go,’ and I’m not ready to go,” Eberenz said in an interview. “I still enjoy it. I still think the worst day in the classroom would still be better than my best day doing anything else.”
In his acceptance speech, Daniel shared a story from one of his worst days in the classroom. It happened during his first year of teaching when a fifth-grader had taken Daniel’s school-issued iPad and was using it to film his classmates’ bad behavior.
“I was drowning,” Daniel told an audience that included Board of Education members and educators from across the school district. “I never thought I would stop drinking from a fire hose in balancing the many responsibilities from this job. I had a choice to make: Do I stick with it or do I get out while I can?”
While his father is a professor of anthropology at East Carolina University, Daniel had no plans to follow in his footsteps and become an educator. But he had changed his mind during his freshman year at ECU after witnessing a light bulb moment with a young martial arts student Daniel was helping in math.
“The next day, I changed my major,” Daniel said, “and I haven’t looked back.”
Daniel, who works part-time as a statistician for ECU athletics, has helped his students forge a friendship with the university’s women’s basketball team. ECU coaches and players not only visited the school and hosted students for a game but remain in contact with students to encourage them. In his comments Wednesday, Daniel thanked Coach Kim McNeill and members of the team.
“They’ve been huge supporters,” he said in an interview. “It’s cool for kids to know that there are other people in their corner besides their teacher and their family.”
Setser said it is not unusual for Daniel, who has moved to Farmville, to attend his students’ sporting events and other activities in the community.
“He’s genuine,” she said. “He puts time into it.
“Years of experience don’t make you a great teacher,” Setser said. “He has that innate, natural ability. Kids are drawn to him. He’s a phenomenal teacher at year five. I can’t imagine where he’ll be down the road.”
Also recognized at Wednesday’s ceremony were the following classified employees of the year: Monisha Howard of Pitt Academy, teacher assistant of the year; Dara Wilkins of J.H. Rose High School School, office employee of the year; Reginald Dixon of Falkland Elementary School, custodian of the year; Dianne Joyner of Wellcome Middle School, school nutrition manager of the year; and Kristi Younger of Pactolus School, school nutrition employee of the year.