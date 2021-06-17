Health Care Group buys Walgreen’s Building

SNOW HILL — Greene County and area residents will soon have another option for health care.
Greene County Health Care CEO Doug Smith announced the organization recently bought the former Walgreen’s building at 1106 Kingold Blvd. in Snow Hill.
Greene County Health Care is a community health center with sites in Snow Hill, Walstonburg, Greenville and Bayboro. It offers medical, dental and mental health care in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties.
Smith said the organization plans to renovate the 10,000-square-foot building into a new medical facility.
“This purchase is the first step in our plans to expand our ability to serve residents of Greene County and the surrounding area,” Smith said
“Our renovations will create a state-of-the art facility that will take expand the services we offer to the community.”
The new facility will include 12 treatment rooms and have space available for another health care provider.
Renovations are expected to start later this year.