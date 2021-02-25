A clean audit opinion and a higher fund balance should help Pitt County government when it seeks bonds this spring to renovate a local middle school and refinance existing bonds.
Martin-Stearnes and Associates delivered its annual audit of the county finances to Pitt County commissioners on Feb. 15.
The county, like all local governments, is required to submit to outside audits when the fiscal year ends on June 30. A comprehensive financial report is then prepared and submitted to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and the Local Government Commission of the State Treasurer’s office for review.
Elsa Watts, project manager for Martin-Stearnes, said Pitt County’s audit received an unmodified option, means it was a clean audit with accounting issues.
Her report focused on the county’s general fund, the portion of the budget associated with local tax revenue.
When fiscal year 2019-20 ended June 30, Pitt County’s general fund revenue was $154.65 million, a 4 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. Expenditures totaled $147.62 million, a 6 percent increase over the previous fiscal year, she said.
Sixty-two percent of revenue was generated from property tax, 15 percent came from restricted intergovernmental revenues, 15 percent from other taxes and licenses, and other revenues made up 8 percent of the total.
Restricted intergovernmental revenues are state and federal dollars that must be allocated for certain expenses in social services and public health, Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said.
On June 30, the county’s available fund balance was $33.38 million, a $4.47 million increase over the previous fiscal year.
Watts said the county’s fund balance is now at 21.44 percent of the general fund budget. The previous year’s fund balance was 19.61 percent.
“This will benefit the county when going for bond review,” Barnett said in a later interview. “It is basically demonstrating the county’s ability to live within its means, and the county’s strong ability to pay any future debt payments, which can lead to lower interest payments, which save the county money in the long term.”
Last month county staff recommended issuance of $34 million in limited obligation bonds to pay for renovations at A.G. Cox Middle School and a solid waste compactor and to reimburse the county for its purchase of the Warren Farm Property for future economic development projects. It also would be used to refinance and get lower interest rates on earlier debt for the school system and Pitt Community College construction projects.
Refinancing the earlier debt is expected to save the county nearly $109,000 yearly over an 11-year period, Barnett said in January.
Pitt County took in $95.7 million in property tax during fiscal year 2019-20, a 7 percent increase that was due a 3.2-cent raise in the county tax rate, which brought it to 72.1-cents per $100 valuation.
Revenue generated through other taxes and licenses was slightly more than $23 million, Watts said, a 1 percent decrease.
While the last four months of the fiscal year, March-June, are when the coronavirus pandemic produced state-at-home orders in North Carolina, and saw dips in sale take revenues in April and May, it didn’t negatively affect the county’s budget, Barnett said because sale tax revenues between July 2019 and March exceeded expectations.
“We did not have to adjust budgets in the months of April and May of 2020 to reflect lower sales tax revenues,” Barnett said. “Sales taxes for fiscal year 2020 still exceeded budget, but did not exceed 2019 levels”.
As for major expenditures in fiscal year 2019-21, $48 million was allocated to education, both Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College, a 3 percent increase.
Public safety was allocated $36.8 million, a 4 percent increase.
Human services, public health and social services, was allocated $39 million, a 1 percent increase.
Watts thanked Barnett, his staff and finance officials in other departments, saying they had been “wonderful” and delivered requested information in a timely fashion.
“We really enjoy Pitt County and hope to continue that working relationship,” Watts said.
In other business on Monday, the commissioners also approved the following items:
- Renaming the western section of Cheek Farm Road as Averette Farm Road.
ezoning three parcels totaling 1.55 acres located on the southeastern corner of the intersection of U.S. 264 East and Grimesland Bridge Road from rural residential to general commercial.
- Rezoning nearly 2.2 acres of property located on the southern side of Worthington Road, west of its intersection with N.C. 43 South in the Hollywood Crossroads area from rural residential to general commercial.
- Approved adding a clinical social worker position to the Pitt County Public Health Department’s Baby Love Plus program. Elliott said no county funds were needed because the position is financed through state dollars.
- Approved the request to purchase a new compactor for the solid waste and recycling department’s transfer station for $1.25 million, which is $173,451 above the estimated cost.
- Approved a budget amendment allowing the county to transfer $904,956 from CARES Act funds to pay eligible salary expenses.