A veteran tax office worker has been appointed to a two-year term as Pitt County tax administrator less than a month after being named interim administrator.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for Russell Hill following a closed session during its Monday board meeting. His new role becomes effective on Aug. 21.
“The board has confidence that Russell has the knowledge, experience, and integrity to succeed in this role, carrying out the responsibilities of Pitt County Tax Administration with accuracy, fairness, and a continued commitment to excellence in public service,” said Commissioner Michael Fitzpatrick, chairman of the board of county commissioners.
The tax administrator plans, organizes, and directs the evaluation of real and personal property, which is subject to taxation by the county and the collection of taxes and provides general advice, assistance, and recommendations to the county manager and board of county commissioners.
According to the N.C. Department of Revenue, tax administrators, who hold the combined jobs of tax assessor and collector, must be appointed by county commissioners for either two-year or four-year terms.
Hill has worked at the tax office for 14 years. He started as a revenue technician in the collector’s office and went on to work as a tax appraiser and real property manager within the tax office. He was assistant tax administrator for nearly two years before his interim appointment, which the commissioners approved on July 18.
Hill graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in business education.
He was certified as a real property appraiser and a county personal property appraiser by the N.C. Department of Revenue. He also holds several mapping certifications from the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
Hill said he decided to remain in tax administration after starting the job and seeing how the collection of tax revenue allows the county to fulfill its mission of providing services to Pitt County residents.
Hill’s salary will be $93,563 annually.
He was hired to replace Sam Croom, who was named deputy county manager/chief financial officer in July. Croom succeeded Brian Barnett, who was hired as county manager in Davie County.
County Manager Janis Gallagher said the county conducted an in-house search for the next tax administrator and multiple individuals applied for the position. Interviews were conducted, although not every applicant was interviewed, and Hill was selected.
The commissioners also unanimously voted to make a part-time attorney’s position with the department of social services a full-time position.
Social services administrators asked the commissioners to convert the part-time legal position to full-time when presenting their budget requests in May but the request wasn’t approved.
During Monday’s closed session, social services administrators discussed a child welfare case that resulted in the need to handle social services court cases in a more timely manner, Gallagher said. Because of the confidential information surrounding the case, the issue couldn’t be discussed during open session.
Croom is reviewing the county’s budget to pinpoint additional funding for when the position, which is currently filled, becomes full-time on Aug. 21.
The position’s salary, including benefits, is $77,531. Because the position is located in social services, 52 percent of the salary is funded through federal and state sources and 48 percent is funded by the county.