GRIFTON — History came alive in Grifton on Saturday as the town celebrated John Lawson Legacy Days.
The free, family-friendly event took place at the Grifton Museum and Catchnea Indian Village. It is celebrated every October as a nod the town’s pioneer heritage. Organizers said more than 300 people came out to immerse themselves in regional history.
Peggy P. Collins, a board member of the museum and village, said people often ask about the event’s namesake.
“John Lawson was the first surveyor general for the North Carolina colony,” Collins said. “He traveled throughout the area and reported back to the (English) king on plants and animals.”
Lawson also founded settlements in Bath and New Bern and was killed by Tuscarora people during the outbreak of the Tuscarora War.
Gary Gladson, president of the museum board, said that the event originally was based on Lawson’s history, but pioneer heritage days were added to broaden its scope.
Gladson said that a lot is known about colonial North Carolina because of Lawson’s writings and records, and the surveyor was important in laying a foundation for the annual celebration.
“This is our 10th event and it’s basically to bring the community together and people who are interested in history,” Gladson said. “It’s a very fun event.”
After more than a year of canceled activities due to the COVID pandemic, people were looking forward to the John Lawson Days, he said.
“There was a lot of excitement and everybody was itching to get out and do something,” Gladson said. “I had numerous phone calls from the period interpreters and they were eager to participate.”
Participants came dressed as Confederate soldiers, Union soldiers, and colonial folk of the era. Many said they were not performing a reenactment, but rather providing a living history of the time period.
Debra Della Vedova was one of the period interpreters and dressed as a vivandiere, which is a French term for women attached to military regiments as provisioners or canteen keepers.
“She was either the daughter or the wife of a sergeant or officer in the group and she served with her regiment all the way through the war,” Vedova said. “She was trained as a female infantry soldier first off, a house mother secondly — taking care of the officers — and as an angel of mercy.”
Vedova said that a vivandiere could ride a horse as well as any cavalryman could shoot and hit what she was aiming for with a pistol.
“She had a lot of jobs to do and she served them all well,” Vedova said.
“She would be a triage nurse, getting the soldiers situated to where they needed to go. She’d go to the field hospital and work with the doctors days on end.
“Once that was done she’d return to her regiment, catch up and go through tasks she had to do; train with the soldiers, take care of everybody, make her rounds through camps and ensure everyone was taken care of,” Vedova said.
Along with the living history participants, the day was full of demonstrations such as rope making, cannon firing and fossil digs. The event also served up a traditional meal of butter beans and sausage, served to about 150 people.
Collins said that this year several regular participants who have been popular with visitors in the past couldn’t attend the event, including soap maker Gwen Tyson and Gene Oakely, who shows steam engines.
But plenty of history buffs did attend, including historians Roger Kammerer and James E. White, who gave a presentation on the history of Portsmouth Island.
Collins said past events featured boat rides and excursions throughout the region, where they believed the Tuscarora indians may have had villages.
“We do not celebrate the fact that John Lawson was killed,” Collins said. “We celebrate, reenact, and share things that might have happened when John Lawson was alive.”
Shazaam Restaurant of Grifton brought its food truck and served breakfast on behalf of the museum for those that traveled to participate as guest speakers and period interpreters.
Gladson said he was please with the turnout, calling the event “a huge success.”