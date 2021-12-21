State and local officials are warning residents about a new COVID-19 variant and urging them take action as they gather with loved ones for the holidays.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Secretary Mandy Cohen of the Department of Health and Human Services addressed reporters during a news conference in Raleigh this week, highlighting the emergence of the omicron variant. Officials at Vidant Health reported they have begun to see the new variant have been confirmed locally, although the delta strain continues to be dominant.
“With holiday gatherings, COVID cases beginning to rise and a new highly contagious variant on the way, it’s important everyone takes steps to protect themselves and their families,” Cooper said. “With every vaccine dose, we get closer to turning the tide of sickness and death brought on by this pandemic.”
Cohen issued an statewide advisory urging the following actions to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death:
- Vaccinate and boost: Get vaccinated now and get a COVID-19 booster as soon as you are eligible. This is particularly critical for those over age 65, those with underlying medical conditions and health care workers. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are the best choice for most people. Layer protection by getting a flu shot.
- Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status. Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Mask: Wear a face covering indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated. If possible, wear a medical grade mask for more protection (e.g., surgical mask, procedural mask, KN95, N95).
“This is a moment to act. We can keep people from becoming really sick and make sure there is hospital care for everyone who needs it. Early evidence shows that boosters provide a significant level of protection against Omicron,” Cohen said. “I urge everyone who has been vaccinated to get your booster soon as you are eligible. Getting a booster is particularly critical for people who are 65 and over or with underlying medical conditions.”
Vaccinations
Free vaccinations and boosters are widely available at area pharmacies some medical practices and pop-up clinics as well as through Vidant Health and the Pitt and Greene county health departments.
Vidant Health provides shots to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Boosters shots also are available.
They also are available at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/.
Call the Greene County Department of Public Health at (252) 747-8181 to schedule a vaccine shot at 227 Kingold Blvd. in Snow Hill. Same-day service is available most days.
More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
Testing
Free testing also is widely available at area pharmacies as well as through Vidant and the health departments.
Vidant offers a drive-through testing site (no appointment required) and prescheduled testing at 2610 Stantonsburg Road (corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive).
Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Gates may close as early as 3 p.m. depending on capacity. The site will be closed Friday-Sunday this week.
Pitt County offers drive-through and walk up testing through OptumServe 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Greenville Mall parking, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., across from Wells Fargo. Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 877-562-4850 to schedule appointments and check hours.
Greene County offers testing 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the Community Center at 814 W. Harper St. in Snow Hill.
Incoming DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said Monday that testing before gatherings can help slow the spread of Omicron. “And if you test positive, quickly seeking out treatment can help reduce the risk of severe disease.”
To date, North Carolina has administered over 14 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 69 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. Seventy-three percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 95 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over.
The percentage of fully vaccinated residents in Pitt and Greene counties on Tuesday was at 51 percent. Greene County had seen 76 new cases over a week’s time; Pitt had 296, according to DHHS.
More information on testing locations, free tests and home tests is available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested.