HOOKERTON — Hookerton utility customers operating on three-phase electrical systems will experience a price increase.
Three-phase electrical systems are used for large businesses and manufacturers that are heavy power users. The system consists of a pole filled with three transformers and three wires. This is different than most residential systems which operated under one phase with one pole and one transformer.
By a vote of 4-0, Hookerton commissioners voted to raise the base price of three-phase customers to $60, following the recommendation of ElectriCities.
Previously, customers operating with three-phase utility services were charged the commercial utility charge of $18.82 as well as a $2.90 additional fee for the three-phase system.
“This hasn’t been changed or looked at in more than 14 years,” said town clerk April Vinson.
The town recently installed more three-phase electric systems. This prompted the board to look at the costs versus the rate.
“At $2.90, we will never be able to recoup the money we have invested in the infrastructure,” Vinson said.
The rate change only affects those operating on three-phase systems. Small businesses and homeowners will not experience a rate change, said mayor Bobby Taylor.
In other news the board:
- Agreed to purchase an Aces for Autism sign. The sign serves as a way to raise awareness and show support for autism. The cost of the sign is $20 with all proceeds supporting the Aces for Autism school in Greenville.
- Heard a complaint from a resident about a business that was parking cars on the town’s right away beside his house. This caused a portion of the car to be located in his yard making it harder for him to cut grass and keep his yard maintained. He asked commissioners to do something about it. The resident has had discussions with the business owner and nothing has been done. People have been parking on that right away for more than 65 years, according to Taylor. The resident stated he was going to put a fence up.
- Discussed yard debris being left out improperly and requested town clerk April Vinson send out information on how to properly prepare yard debris for disposal and to remind residents that only those with trash collection services are eligible to have yard debris collected
- Discussed the town’s PARTF grant and plans for the playground. The town is eligible to receive 40 percent off of the cost of equipment. This offer is valid until June 30. Commissioners reviewed samples of playgrounds.