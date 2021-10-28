Citing possible violations of state law, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles closed the Hookerton License Plate Agency in Greene County.
An agency spokesman said no additional details can be released because the division’s License and Theft Bureau is still investigating the situation. The initial investigation determined the activity warranted closure of the office and cancellation of its contract.
DMV representatives will perform a final inventory audit of the agency and remove equipment and supplies belonging to the state.
The Town of Hookerton was awarded the contract to operate the DMV office in August 2019, following a one-year closure prompted by another investigation. The Hookerton DMV office was closed in 2018 when an employee received criminal summons charging her with three counts misdemeanor notary no knowledge/evidence of identity. It was later announced she was convicted with one count third-degree misdemeanor, which Mayor Bobby Taylor described as the equivalent of a speeding ticket.
The agency is located at 303 E. Main St., the same building as the Hookerton Town Hall.
Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:
- Kinston, 2431 N. Heritage St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 523-5292
- Farmville, 3672 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, 753-6726
- Greenville, 2462 Stantonsburg Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 756-5099
In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.
LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 130 license plate agencies operate across North Carolina.