Just in time for warmer weather, the town of Hookerton is giving residents more options for outdoor fun.
The town has completed upgrades to Hookerton Recreational Park, adding new playground equipment, updated tennis and basketball courts and an area for pickleball. The park also features cornhole and horseshoes areas.
A walking trail around the park has been added. Picnic shelters were renovated. The park’s restrooms have been upgraded and made ADA-compliant. Touchless devices have been installed to help prevent the spread of germs.
Town Manager April Baker highlighted the new playground equipment, which she says has created an uptick in visitors.
“The park has not had any playground equipment in years. There has been much more interaction lately,” she said.
Baker said that some of the playground equipment features poured-in-place rubber which is ADA-compliant and wheelchair accessible.
The upgrades were made possible with a $195,400 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Baker said. The town also received $187,640 from the Land Water and Conservation Fund in October, which was used for the park renovations.
Baker said she would like to see the park continue to grow.
“Our goal is to extend the park and add more items,” she said.
The park also features a baseball field and a community building that is available for rent. It is located at 484 Morris BBQ Road.
Town officials are planning a grand opening for the park on on April 30 with competitions and free food for the first 500 attendees.