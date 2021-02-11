HOOKERTON — Plans are underway for the new playground at Hookerton’s Community Center and the Board of Commissioners discussed its location and contract work for the project during its Feb. 2 meeting.
Town Clerk April Vinson said there are two options for playground placement. The first is in an empty area beside the community center.
Putting the playground beside the building would make access more convenient for people renting the center, Vinson said.
The second option is locating the playground closer to the parking lot, behind the tennis and basketball courts.
“Closer to the parking lot would be better,” said Commissioner Catherine Carraway, noting it would reduce the amount of walking for grandparents and allow some to watch children from their cars.
Other commissioners agreed, although no formal vote was taken.
Vinson said with a general location decided, the town will be better placed to proceed.
“The mapping of it is not set in stone. We just have to give them a general idea,” she said.
Vinson said there are other steps the town must take to get the project rolling.
Commissioners will need to select a playground company and receive updated quotes, she said.
Quotes for equipment and renovations were received one year ago to be submitted along with the PARTF grant application, Vinson said. Since being awarded the grant, the town has received interest from additional playground companies hoping to furnish equipment.
Overall plans for the park remain the same. Money from the grant will be used to purchase playground equipment, including equipment for children with disabilities, Vinson said. ADA improvements will also be made at the bathroom and picnic shelter.
Upgrades will also be made to existing walking trails and renovations are planned for both the basketball and tennis courts, with the tennis courts being converted into a pickle ball court.
Gaming stations also will be established, featuring corn hole and horse shoes.
The town is also hoping to work with local schools to have benches built for the park and to work with individuals from The Refuge, a Christian camping ministry, to help clean and enhance the area.
The Refuge has conducted volunteer work for the town in the past and has done an excellent job, according to Hookerton Mayor Bobby Taylor.
The grant allows for the project to be completed in three years. Hookerton commissioners will continue to discuss contract options for equipment and renovation work.