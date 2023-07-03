...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A temperature gauge connected to an SUV shows the vehicle’s internal and external temperature difference at an event reminding people not to leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator, points out a temperature gauge on one of the health system's vans. Sticker thermometers were handed out along with s'mores at the event to let people see for themselves how hot the inside of a car can get in a North Carolina summer.
Pat Gruner
The Daily Reflector
Temperatures inside the vehicle were high enough to cook s'mores, which were handed out to passersby as they received child safety resources along with their treat.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Sisters Olivia and Natalie Martin, from left, enjoyed their sweet treat as their caregiver talked with local experts.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Temperatures are rising into the upper 90s in eastern North Carolina now, and while the heat outside an SUV fitted with a temperature gauge last week was barely bearable, the vehicle’s interior was downright smothering at 135 degrees.
In the parking lot of Kohl’s on Galleria Drive in Greenville, advocates for injury prevention and child safety wanted the vehicle to be a reminder that children, seniors and pets should never be left inside a car — not even for a minute.