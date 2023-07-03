Temperatures are rising into the upper 90s in eastern North Carolina now, and while the heat outside an SUV fitted with a temperature gauge last week was barely bearable, the vehicle’s interior was downright smothering at 135 degrees.

In the parking lot of Kohl’s on Galleria Drive in Greenville, advocates for injury prevention and child safety wanted the vehicle to be a reminder that children, seniors and pets should never be left inside a car — not even for a minute.

  

