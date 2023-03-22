Calvin Lee Horne

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

An impaired driver from Wilson was sentenced to at least seven years in prison this week for hitting and killing a man on U.S. 264 near Farmville in 2020, the Pitt County district attorney reported.

Calvin Lee Horne, 34, on Monday entered a plea in Pitt County Superior Court of no contest to felony death by motor vehicle, according to a news release from District Attorney Faris Dixon.

