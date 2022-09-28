...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO
5 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Improvements coming to two Ayden recreation facilities
AYDEN — Improvements are coming to a pair of town recreational facilities following action by the town Board of Commissioners earlier this month.
The board approved the proposed modifications to the Ayden District Park Disc Golf Course aimed at attracting more players to the course and discussed assistance from an area disc golf club.
The town’s Arts and Recreation Commission supported the modifications, which include removing original basket placements for four holes: 8, 9, 11 and 13. New baskets will be located in areas that require less maintenance, staff reported.
Greenville Disc Golf has agreed to assist with the modification effort and is donating tee signs and a large course map that are meant to increase interest in the course and in turn, the town.
Doug Mitchell Auditorium
The town will improve accessibility at Doug Mitchell Auditorium to alleviate concerns that patrons using wheelchairs and other mobility devices must sit either in the front row or at the rear of space in the Arts and Recreation Center on Lee Street.
The board of Smiles and Frowns Playhouse, which hosts theatrical performance at the facility, identified the need for safe, comfortable wheelchair and scooter seating, and improved accessibility for people who find the wooden seats too constricting.
The Arts and Recreation Commission recommended the removal of three rows of wooden chairs from the center section of the auditorium. The existing wooden seating will be removed and replaced with interlocking, removable chairs at no cost to the town, officials reported.
Smiles and Frowns has pledged funds to purchase additional seating if there are not enough donations to fund the project.
Holly Garriot of the Pitt County Arts Council provided guidance based on her experience with similar venue seating challenges and said she was willing to assist with the installation.
Other business
After receiving a $10,300 offer from Goldsboro Milling Company for town property located at East Avenue and First Street, the board decided to declare it surplus and use the upset bid process to seek formal bids.
The board also agreed to look into the cost of paving the alleyways at 596 and 588 Second Street. The alleyways between Second and Third Streets have been discussed in previous meetings with some residents wanting them paved and maintained by the town and others wanting them closed. Board members agreed to look into the cost of paving the alleyways at 596 and 588 Second Street and also began the process to abandon some other alleyways in town.
Discussion about setting rates and conditions for the purchase of solar energy was tabled again.
The board tabled a discussion about a subdivision division fee modification request they received from Leo Venters.
Sent a letter of recommendation to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to re-appoint Jerry Cox to the Ayden Planning Board ETJ seat.
No action was taken during a special closed session meeting on Friday.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.