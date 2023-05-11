AYDEN — The first First Friday event started with some star power last week when Catherine Bach of “The Dukes of Hazzard” stopped into Bum’s Restaurant for a bite and downtown merchants opened their doors.
Back, who played Daisy Duke on the popular television show from 1979-1985, was in the area for the Sixth Annual Pitt Community College Car Show, where on May 6 she signed autographs and showed off her model the iconic General Lee, the 1969 Dodge Charger made famous by the program. (See related story)
She also brought the car to Ayden during her visit on May 5, a boon to efforts by the Downtown Ayden Committee to drive more traffic to the businesses in the district.
Committee Vice President Doris Connor said that the idea is to have businesses in the downtown district extend their hours every First Friday from May until December along with arts and entertainment and activities at the Ayden Museum. She said that the more people that they can get downtown increases the number of people to know and learn about Ayden and all it has to offer.
“People live in Ayden and don’t ever come downtown oftentimes because they work all day somewhere else,” said Connor. “So, when they come home, they don’t really feel like getting out to do anything. But if you have a First Friday, then at least they got the afternoon to come in from work, maybe with the kids around five or six o’clock, and they can still get out and come to the museum and do some things downtown.
Connor was meeting and greeting people at the museum on Second Street, which extended hours from 4-7 p.m. to coincide with First Friday.
“Right now, we are at the Ayden Musuem of History and Art, and the museum here has spectacular collections for Ayden, but you can come in here and maybe find things even from other areas close by Ayden,” said Connor. “The Ayden Museum of History and Art has Ayden High School yearbooks from the 1960s, ENC barbecue history, art from local artists in various mediums, historical medical equipment and other exhibits.”
Phil Barth and other members of the Ayden Historical and Arts Society were giving tours of the museum, which included exhibits showcasing veterans from Ayden, agriculture and tobacco farming in the area, historical household items and the extensive collection of yearbooks from the local high schools past and present.
“One of the ladies came in to visit and she found a picture of herself in one of them hanging the tobacco at Ayden High School back in 1965, which is kind of strange, but still pretty cool,” said Connor.
While the event is in its early stages, Quilt Lizzy offered a demonstration on Friday and several businesses welcomed custormers including Andy’s Grill and Recreation, This and That and Pequeno Mexico Lindo, a bakery specializing in Mexican bread and three milk (tres leches) cake.
Veronica Cabriones showed off all her baked goods. “We have all kinds of breads and baked desserts that cater to the Latino population in the area, but we also make American pastries and desserts as well,” said Cabriones. Visitors could smell the sweet pastries and fresh bread from the street, and everything looked delicious.
At Bum’s, where owner and manager Larry Dennis is carrying on the torch by running the business that his late father Latham “Bum” Dennis started back in 1963, Bach was on her way out after enjoying some of their Carolina comfort food.
In addition to portraying Daisy Duke, in 2012 she joined the cast of the daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless” as Anita Lawson. Connor was thrilled that a celebrity was in town during the inaugural First Friday.
“So, we are just getting started now, but hopefully there will be more and more businesses each time First Friday comes up,” said Connor.
“We would like to see this continue to grow and eventually incorporate some vendors, perhaps some live musicians and get more people downtown in Ayden, and especially in our lovely little museum,” said Connor.