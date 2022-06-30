The annual Independence Day Celebration hosted by the Farmville Parks & Recreation Department and the Town of Farmville is among several activities taking place to celebrate in the Fourth of July in the area.
Farmville’s event will take place starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Walter B. Jones Town Common, 3726 N. Main St. The event will feature live music from The Tar River Community Band, food and fireworks at 9 p.m. The event is Co-sponsored by Alliance One.
Other events include the City of Greenville’s Independence Day Celebration. It will begin at 3 p.m. Monday on the Town Common, 105 E. First St., and feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables and more. Fireworks are at dusk.
As part of Greenville’s event, the Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department are hosting a classic car cruise-in for cars 25 years old and older from 3-6 p.m. No tents or large umbrellas. Call Bob McAdam at 252-717-6836 for information.
The City of Washington will host a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on Monday at Mac Hodges Park, 301 Stewart Parkway, on the Washington waterfront. It’s open to everyone. Bring a blanket or camp chairs.
The Town of Winterville will host a Happy Birthday USA Cookout during the Market on the Square from 4-7 p.m. on July 7 at 252 Main St. in Downtown. The event will feature free hot dogs and snacks, a bouncy house, live music and vendors. Town offices closed on Monday, July 4.
Ayden: no town-sponsored event; offices closed.
Falkland: no town-sponsored event; offices closed.
Fountain: no town-sponsored event; offices closed .
Grifton: no town-sponsored event; offices closed.
Hookerton: no town- sponsored event; offices closed.
Snow Hill: no town -sponsored event; offices closed.