SNOW HILL — An investigation into a July 24 shooting involving Greene County deputies was ongoing, the sheriff said this week, but he would not provide information about arrests or the deputies involved.
The SBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting that occurred near the Greene-Lenoir county line about 1:13 a.m. A statement from the sheriff’s office at the time said the incident at 5967 U.S. 258 South as deputies were responding to a report of multiple shots fired.
The officers found a 19-year-old woman shot and a large crowd gathered in the area, the statement said. While investigating, shots were reportedly fired from a wooded area toward the crowd.
Deputies returned fire, and a 22-year-old man was wounded, the statement from Sheriff Matt Sasser said. Both of the wounded individuals were transported by EMS from the scene and were last reported in stable condition on July 24 statement. No one else was injured during the exchange.
Sasser reported this week he would not provide further information regarding the victims’ identity and condition, charges or the status of the deputies involved until the SBI investigation is complete.
Ayden DWI arrest
A Greenville man was charged with his eighth DWI after being stopped by Ayden police on July 22, according to police and court records.
Randy Lee Artis, 58, of 504 Paladin Drive, was stopped for driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled tag on his 2013 Cadillac SUV at 7:52 a.m. July 22 on West Bartwick Street in Ayden.
A report by the arresting officer said Artis said he had a Bud light prior to driving and that he had glassy eyes and a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath.
Artis was unable to give a sufficient breath sample, documents said. A blood test was taken but results were unavailable. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked-impaired. He was cited for the tag violation.
Artis first was arrested for driving while impaired in January 1985. He also was arrested in February 2001, October 2011, February 2012 and three times between February and August 2015, Department of Correction records show.
Pitt County cases
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
3631 Hog Market Road, Farmville, 6 p.m. July 29- 8:32 a.m. Aug. 1: tools valued at $500 stolen from vehicle at Hollowell Septic; case active.
3690 S. Railroad St., Fountain, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 1: merchandise valued at $20 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
2400 block Cannon Price Road, Grifton, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 2: vehicle broken into at residence. Phone valued at $400 stolen; case active.
2900 block Askew Road, Farmville, midnight July 28-6:41 a.m. July 29: break in at residence. Four dirt bikes valued at a combined $30,000 stolen; case active.
111 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 7:01 a.m. Aug. 1: woman assaulted by known person at Kash N Karry; case active.
4000 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 11:15 a.m. July 28: man assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
3462 Lynch Street, Fountain, 9:32 p.m. July 28: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
3690 South Railroad Street, Fountain, 3:25 p.m. July 28: merchandise valued at $25 stolen from Dollar General; case closed leads exhausted.
2300 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 2:34 p.m. July 26: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
7200 block Stokestown St. John Road, Grifton, 8:48 a.m. July 26: documents, purse, wallet and tablet valued at $90 stolen from vehicle; case active.
1800 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 3 a.m.-8:55 p.m. July 26: two cellphones valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case active.
1700 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 8:06 a.m. July 26: firearm, medication tablets, purse valued at $371 stolen from vehicle; case active.