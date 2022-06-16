WINDSOR — A man who shot and killed his father in Grifton in 2015 has died of an apparent suicide at Bertie Correctional Institution, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reported.
Nicholas Austin Langley was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:55 p.m. June 7, a department news release said. The staff responded with life-saving measures and called for emergency medical assistance, but Langley was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.
Law enforcement was notified of Langley’s death and is investigating, the release said. DPS described the investigation as “common in these circumstances.” DPS is cooperating in that investigation and conducting its own, the release said.
Langley, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Pitt County Superior Court in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 to 20 years. He was projected to be released in November 2033.
He shot Durwood V. Langley, 49, on Feb. 12, 2015. The elder Langley was asleep on a couch when his son shot him in the head, officials said at the time.
Sex crime arrest
A Kinston man was charged Monday by Winterville Police for sex crimes against his granddaughter.
According to warrants, Shawn Kevin Mayers, 51, of 1628 Cameron Langston Road, Kinston, was arrested Monday and charged with felonies of incest, solicit prostitution from a minor, second-degree forcible rape and committing a sex act.
Warrants said the arrest is in connection to a Jan. 29 incident when Mayers forcibly had sex with a minor under 18 while acting as her parent. The minor was identified in court documents as his granddaughter. He also solicited sex from her to invoke the prostitution charge, documents said.
Mayers is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $6 million secured bond for the prostitution charge and an $8 million secured bond for the other three.
Another case is pending against Mayers in Lenoir county for indecent liberties with a child from Jan. 1. He was served in that case on Feb. 9.
School threat
Ayden Police arrested a 19-year-old Greenville woman in connection to a threat to burn down Ayden Elementary School on Thursday.
An officer said Noreanna Janiya Staton was at the school for her sibling’s award ceremony and tried to check the student out after the event ended, the department reported.
She reportedly became irate after being told she was not on the list of approved people who could remove the student from school grounds.
Staton was charged with communicating threats of mass violence on educational property and resisting a public officer. She was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Pitt County Sheriff
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 430 block of Blackmoore Run, Ayden, 8:38 a.m. June 9: woman assaulted by in-law at residence; case active.
- 2600 block Bruce Strickland Road, Farmville, 8:06 p.m. June 8: television valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1000 block N.C. 102 West, Ayden, 6 p.m. May 30- 1:36 p.m. June 10: break in at residence. Leaf blower valued at $250, chain saws valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 5900 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 4:11 p.m. June 10: break in at residence. Tools valued at $800 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, 3:17 a.m. June 11: man assaulted by girlfriend near residence; case active.
- 3400 block Field View Court, Winterville, 9:24 p.m. June 11: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.