Raising seven children in the 1950s and ‘60s on sharecropper’s wages, it was a wonder that Roy and Madie Gorham could make ends meet. Even more extraordinary is the fact that children who grew up in the family’s four-room shack in Falkland would go on to make history.

Daughter Sarah Gorham Smith was one of the first black students to graduate from Farmville High School. Son J.R. Gorham became the first black brigadier general of the North Carolina National Guard. Their stories are told in “Sharecropper’s Wisdom,” co-authored by J.R. Gorham and Patty Jo Sawvel.

