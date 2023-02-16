Raising seven children in the 1950s and ‘60s on sharecropper’s wages, it was a wonder that Roy and Madie Gorham could make ends meet. Even more extraordinary is the fact that children who grew up in the family’s four-room shack in Falkland would go on to make history.
Daughter Sarah Gorham Smith was one of the first black students to graduate from Farmville High School. Son J.R. Gorham became the first black brigadier general of the North Carolina National Guard. Their stories are told in “Sharecropper’s Wisdom,” co-authored by J.R. Gorham and Patty Jo Sawvel.
The book, presented to students at Farmville Middle School in conjunction with Black History Month, is an apt title for planting seeds of curiosity about the civil rights movement in eastern North Carolina. But when members of the Gorham family visited the school last week to share their story in person, that history came to life.
Smith, 73, was only a few years older than the students in her audience when she became one of the first black teens to enroll at Farmville High School.
“We made history that day coming here,” Smith said as she recalled stepping onto the campus of the former school at age 15 with three other black girls. “The four of us, our bravest actions would forever change the segregation policies of Pitt County public schools.”
Farmville Middle School teens and pre-teens, many of them generations removed from segregation, listened intently as Smith described her early experiences at what had previously been an all-white school.
“(People) were in their cars and trucks and they were riding around the school yelling insults, calling names and screaming for us to go back where we belonged,” she said. “When all of this occurred, I wanted to run across the street, jump into my daddy’s arms and say, ‘Let’s go.’”
Smith remembers being met with similar opposition on campus, where some students called her “nigger,” and many refused to sit near her in class. She said a few boys threatened to light her hair on fire.
“Most of my teachers never bothered to reprimand them,” said Smith, who went on to graduate from Fayetteville State University and become a middle school English teacher. “Lots of times I had to pay more attention to the threats around me than to what the teacher was saying.”
Despite the adversity, Smith joined the school’s marching band and, along with her sister, Joyce, became one of the first black employees of Hollowell’s Drug Store. When she graduated from high school in 1968, few people outside her family were there to applaud her accomplishment.
“I think it’s ironic that our (class) motto in 1968 was ‘Dare to be different,’” Smith said, incredulously. “I spent three years daring to be different.
“Fifty years later,” she said, “looking at this diverse audience, I see all different kinds of people, and that was not possible until we broke the color barrier.”
By the time her younger brother had entered Farmville High School as a freshman in 1970, the school had become fully integrated, and Gorham was elected student government vice president. But he would come up against the color barrier in other areas of his life.
Gorham served as an enlisted member both on active duty and with the North Carolina Army National Guard for six years before being commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1980. A graduate of East Carolina University, he served as commander of the 130th Finance Battalion during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the recipient of Meritorious Service and Commendation medals from both the U.S. Army and North Carolina National Guard. But it would take decades for him to achieve the rank of brigadier general. In 2008, he became the first black officer in state history to earn the title. Gorham recalls that the news moved him to tears.
“I realized the gravity of this situation,” he said. “In this country, as a person of color, when you’re the first you become the litmus test for everybody coming behind you. If you screw up, the next guy may not get the chance.
“Some of y’all ain’t never lived that and experienced that,” he told students who were born after America’s first black president took office. “But I know what I’m talking about.”
Gorham, 67, a retired bank vice president, described how despite an impoverished upbringing, he and his siblings never lacked in terms of guidance.
“We grew up in a four-room shack with no running water and no inside plumbing,” he said. “We were ‘po,’ not poor, but ‘po.’ But we did not let that stop us. You know why? Because we had two parents that made sure we got the things that we needed.”
Although their father was a sharecropper with a seventh-grade education, he dispensed a wealth of wisdom, much of which became the basis of the brigadier general’s 2016 book. Gorham shared a sampling of his dad’s sage advice with students:
- “You are becoming your company,” Gorham said, adding that heeding his father’s counsel helped him to rise in rank in the military, where he surrounded himself with officers who had achieved the next level.
- “Your word is one thing that you give and you keep at the same time,” he said, reminding students of the importance of integrity. “When you give your word, you make sure you keep it.”
- “If you play now you’re going to have to pay later. But if you pay now, you can play later,” said Gorham, a former director of special projects for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and former commissioner of juvenile justice. In his book, he recounts a story of his student days at ECU when he was preparing to go out one weekend but canceled plans after a convenience store manager called to offer him a job if he reported for duty that night.
- “If you’re willing to do what other people will not do, you can go where other people cannot go,” he said, adding that he still relies on this advice today.
Gorham, who made his first bid for a political office in 2021, recalls how he went door to door in Kernersville, where he now lives, to ask people to vote for him. Despite the fact that he did not receive the endorsement of the local newspaper, Gorham became the first black member of the town’s board of aldermen in 35 years.
“Every time somebody told me I can’t do something, you know what I’d tell them? I understand what you said, but there’s one thing this old country boy here knows: If I don’t swing my bat, I won’t never hit the ball,” he said. “You always swing your bat.
“It does not matter where you start from,” Gorham said. “You saw the shack where I grew up in, the conditions that I grew up in, but I would not allow that to keep me from pursuing the dream that God had given me.”