The most beautiful thing about a community newspaper — especially one like The Standard — is the fact it serves the communities in so many ways. From coverage of local government to the activities that are ongoing in the local museum, civic club or a visit by a politician at a local restaurant. It’s local community news.
Of course, The Standard, or any newspaper for that matter, doesn’t have the human resources to cover every single event in the communities served. Newspapers have to pick and choose what aspects of community life can be covered by newspaper staff based upon importance, staffing and timing of events, among other considerations. If your event can’t be covered I would encourage you to write it up and submit it by email to this newspaper. Take your own photos and email them, too. Contact information will be left at the end of this article.
I am a lone ranger of sorts here. I simply write a column most weeks. A few weeks ago, for example, was unusual for me. In addition to my column I also wrote the story about the four selected “Legends” in southern Pitt County. I did so because I am a member of the foundation that made the selections, and those four recipients deserved to be recognized. It was important not only to share information about four men who have lived exemplary lives but also to get the name of Community Foundation Inc. and its activities into the communities it serves. I am certain many of you readers also have similar civic activities that are important for others to know. Get your information to The Standard. Inform other community members about what you do.
After being in the newspaper business full time for 40 years, I am quick to note news items that seem to be missing from my weekly newspaper. As I often peruse The Standard, I miss seeing civic club activities and what students are accomplishing in local schools. It simply takes one volunteer in a civic club to get the activities of the club in the newspaper. In public schools, it takes one interested teacher to want his or her students’ activities and faces in the local paper.
I miss seeing some sporting events. In today’s newspaper environment I know it is impossible for the newspaper’s staff to cover every sporting event in the communities of Ayden, Farmville, Grifton and Snow Hill. I would encourage coaches and community members, for that matter, to send in sports results as quickly as they happen to this newspaper.
I am fortunate that I retired before the vicious reality of new media began to create new challenges in the newspaper industry. The advancement of digital technology and other means of communications played a role in creating a leaner newspaper company. You see, it has resulted in consolidations, layoffs, and thinner print copies.
What really bothers me most, I suppose, is the fact the leanness necessary for a newspaper to stay relevant has also resulted in news deserts across the country. News deserts are those areas that do not have a newspaper or other media available to report on its happenings. The days of knowing that Mrs. John Q. Doe traveled to Northern Geography to visit her Aunt Grace is long past us. I lived in the day when every little tidbit in a small community was reported by a volunteer community member to the local paper. I am now living in a very different environment, and one that has to be tough for current industry owners and employees to navigate.
With the incorporation of the Ayden-Grifton and Farmville newspapers with the Snow Hill paper to form The Standard, there is no news desert. The paper covers those communities. More important, I believe, is the fact community members have plenty of access to its pages by making sure your activities are relayed to the newspaper. It takes two to communicate. So, I encourage you to send your news items to editor Bobby Burns and The Standard staff at standardnews@ncweeklies.com. If you have questions, call Bobby at 329-9572. Lastly, support The Standard with an annual subscription. I do.