Former Winterville Mayor Doug Jackson received the Order of the Longleaf Pine on Monday at the Town Council meeting. From left are Mayor Ricky Hines, Sen. Don Davis, Jackson, and Martha Jackson, with council members seated behind.
A longtime Winterville public servant and former mayor was recognized Monday night with the state’s highest civilian honor at a meeting of the Town Council.
Doug Jackson, who served as mayor for 24 years between 1997 and 2021, was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The award is granted by the governor to “persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments” according to the award’s website.
State Sen. Don Davis presented the award to Jackson on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper. Jackson’s family was in attendance.
“He’s leaving a tremendous legacy of public service,” Mayor Ricky Hines said after the meeting.
Davis, who served as mayor of Snow Hill prior to serving in the General Assembly, said that Jackson was a role model for him early in his political career.
“I was always in Snow Hill taking a peek at what was going on in Winterville,” Davis told Jackson. “You are a man with passion for the community and the residents.”
Prior to serving as mayor, Jackson was an officer of the Greenville Police Department for over 25 years. He and his wife of 65 years, Martha, have three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He pointed those in attendance out with glee to Davis and Hines, taking the time to thank them all for their support and love over the years.
The family surrounded their patriarch while he accepted the award, with Jackson and Martha hand in hand.
When Jackson assumed the mantle of mayor, Winterville’s population was about 3,000. That number is now about 10,000.
Following his decision to step down late last year, his fellow leaders acknowledged him as a champion for commercial growth, a proponent for partnerships with organizations like CrimeStoppers and an institution who became synonymous with the town and its mission.
Jackson was surprised at the honor, which he recognized as a special one.
“This has been a really, really nice surprise,” Jackson said.
Jackson joins Pitt County leaders such as former Farmville Mayor John Moore, Winterville physician and pastor Dr. Donald Ribeiro and Greenville attorney James A. Nelson in the Order. He also joins state legends like Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Oprah Winfrey and Arthel L. “Doc” Watson.