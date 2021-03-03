FARMVILLE – A dunking clinic took place in the Class 2A Eastern Regional finals Tuesday night.
And these Jaguars showed they can fly as well as run.
Two-time defending state champion Farmville Central used a 29-point explosion in the second quarter and a whopping 13 slams to defeat Elizabeth City Northeastern 113-76 in their final home game of the season.
The Jaguars (14-0), the No. 9 seed in the East, will play Western champion Hendersonville (17-0) in the state championship game Saturday. This is the third consecutive year FCHS will play for a state title.
Northeastern, the No. 15 seed, finished its season 10-4.
“Just grateful – grateful for the opportunity to be going back (to the state finals) and getting to play it this year after it was taken away from us last year because of COVID,” an emotional FCHS head coach Larry Williford said after the regional plaque presentation. “All we talked about and worked for this year was getting back. I am especially happy for our seniors who got got to play at home for the final time.”
The Jaguars overcame a sluggish start, falling behind 7-1 in the first two and a half minutes. But once they picked up their defense and got out in transition, there was little the Eagles could do to stop it – a common refrain for 13 previous opponents this season.
Jah Short’s 12 first-quarter points and five from Leontae Moye (which included the first dunk off an alley-oop pass from N.C. State recruit and McDonald’s All-American nominee Terquavion Smith) brought Farmville Central back into a 23-all tie at the end of the first quarter.
A seven-point burst to start the second quarter (Nick Taylor, Derrick Cox, Dontavious Short and Smith) put the Jaguars ahead 30-23 before a three-point play by Zaki Evans ended the Eagles’ drought at 6:43 of the second quarter.
Another flurry (11-3) – sparked by a dunk by Jah Short, a 3-pointer by Taylor and a basket from Moye – extended the lead to 14.
While Smith finished with 27 points, at times he didn’t have to score to impact the game. He had seven assists, including passes to Moye and Short for dunks that kept Northeastern at bay.
The Eagles tried to keep up and were able to get several baskets either in transition or with offensive rebounding.
The Jaguars were just relentless.
FCHS poured it on in the third quarter behind 12 points from Moye (four dunks, one off a between-the-legs pass from Smith), nine points from Smith and six from Jah Short. Smith also had a pair of slams as the home team rolled to an 81-55 advantage.
Smith lit it up from behind the three-point arc in the final stanza, swishing four triples to lead the Jaguars.
A steal by Dontavious Short and pass to Smith for a dunk made it 99-69, and a driving basket from Jah Short put Farmville over the century mark with just more than three minutes remaining.
Jah Short led all scorers with 28 points, while Moye added 23 as the Jags’ big three combined for 78 points. Cox chipped in nine while Taylor had seven.
Kamari Braswell led Northeastern with 20 points while Evans added 19, Deandre Proctor had 15 and Deshaun Felton collected 11 points.
“I am proud of our guys. It has been a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Williford said. “Now we have three days to get ready for the state championship.”
Girls’ game Farmville Central 82 McMichael 42
The Jaguars girls left little doubt on Tuesday night in much the same fashion they have all season, and because of it, they are headed to the 2A state championship for the second straight season.
In their fourth road game of the postseason, the Jags (14-0) unloaded on host McMichael (6-9), leading 25-3 after the first quarter and by a distant 47-26 at the half.
Now, the Jaguars advance to the 2A title game to take on Shelby (17-0), a sixth seed in the West Region that took down top seed West Stokes on Tuesday night in a tight 49-44 finish.