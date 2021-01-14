Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Redeem the Dream
The Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will hold a virtual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at noon on Monday, Jan. 18. The program, “Redeeming the Dream,” will feature keynote speakers Rev. Bob Hudak, Apostle Charles E. Lewis, a special message from U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and music from Demarcus Haddock and Covenant. First Presbyterian Church of Greenville will host the event. View at clergy2014.org or facebook.com/interfaithclergy.
Dream Big
The Pitt County NAACP Youth Committee will host Dream Big, a youth discussion on civil rights, from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. The event will focus on identifying, pursuing and achieving dreams in 2021 and how civil rights leaders like Martin Luthier King Jr. affected change. Email pittconaacpyouth@gmail.com for more information and a link to participate in the Zoom event.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar featuring Kim Kenyon, senior conservator with the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Kenyon will speak on “Recent Discoveries from the Queen Anne’s Revenge and La Concorde.” The webinar, although capped at 100 attendees, is open to the public at no charge. Registration in advance is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Eat Smart Move More
North Carolina’s East Smart Move More online prevent diabetes program starts this month and will be free to all residents who complete attendance and tracking requirements. Participants must be prediabetic and meet other requirement and pay a $30 fee that is refundable upon course completions. The course has a $430 value. esmmpreventdiabetes.com to learn more and register by Jan. 15.
Crimes against children
A Jan. 21 program from the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be highlighting a spike in internet crimes against children possibly resulting from an increase in internet use by youth due to the pandemic. The 9:30 a.m. virtual event will feature Tiffany Pate, senior analyst at the State Bureau of Investigation — Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, who will unpack the alarming 2020 numbers and how these cases are investigated. In 2019, the number of investigations amounted to 1,358. That number in 2020 as of October more than doubled to 3,132. In 2019, there were 4,930 tips received by the NC Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. As of October, that number increased to 7,307. To attend this meeting, visit pccaht.org/2021meetingminutes
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accept grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways through Jan. 31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that work to reduce impaired driving, encourage seat belt use; reduce speed-related fatalities, promote pedestrian and bicycle safety, advance motorcycle safety, promote child safety seats, and address related initiatives. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
- Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12 and 26. Drop-ins are welcome.
- Struggling with anxiety or depression? Free mental health screenings 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12.
- Memoir writing class, 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-April 27. Cost: $25.
- Dr. Kathryn Kolasa will give a presentation on the MIND Diet and its impact on dementia and brain health 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $15.
- Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
- Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Drop-ins are welcome.
- Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
- Beginning Wood Carving Class 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35, which will supply a knife, blanks and finishing supplies.
- Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
- Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
- Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
- Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing opitons Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.