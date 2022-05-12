Farmville Group member Todd Edwards of Todd D. Edwards Construction, Mayor John Moore, Lisette Fee of Eilisain Jewelry and Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, get ready to cut the ribbon to celebrate Eilisain Jewelry becoming a member of the chamber and a part of Farmville’s business community.
The Farmville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently to welcome Eilisain Jewelry as a new member.
Founded by Lisette Fee, Eilisain is a custom jewelry business that specializes in one-of-a-kind statement-making jewelry. “The jewelry pieces are fierce and edgy and are created by hand through the process known as lost wax casting,” Fee said.
Fee works out of her home studio and exhibits her work at shows throughout the region as well as selling the items online. The ribbon cutting took place at the East Carolina ArtSpace on Main Street.
“Entrepreneurs face different challenges than merchants in ‘brick and mortar’ buildings, and the chamber puts a great deal of importance on supporting and assisting our creative and talented innovators in a variety of ways,” said Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
“When an entrepreneur becomes a member of the Chamber and officially joins the Farmville business community, we want to provide a space to celebrate that milestone,” Drake said.
Drake said Farmville has become a hub for entrepreneurs, and the chamber enjoys recognizing them, their talent, and their contributions to the business community.
Established in 2017, the ArtSpace is a gallery where artists from eastern North Carolina, many of them Farmville residents, showcase their work. Paintings, drawings, photographs, and collages hang from the walls while throughout the innovative space, glass pieces, metalwork and ceramics are on display.
At the March 28 ribbon cutting, Mayor John Moore welcomed Fee to Farmville’s business community. Other town officials, members of the chamber board of directors, merchants and community members were on hand for the event.