Two East Carolina University journalism professors are taking their voter information website, Voter411ENC.org, into its second year.
This year the site focuses on candidates in local elections in Pitt County and, for the first time, in Beaufort County. Visitors can click on the names of candidates and find their answers to questionnaires.
“We’re grateful to be able to provide voters in Pitt and now Beaufort counties with nonpartisan information about local candidates running for local offices. Voter411ENC.org is a conduit for candidates to speak to voters about their goals and priorities should they be elected or re-elected,” said Cindy Elmore, the site’s founder and co-director.
“We believe democracy is at its strongest when citizens vote. Sadly, the reality is that few voters participate in local elections. This often is because they don’t know much about who’s running for local offices. That’s why we started Voter411ENC.org,” Elmore said.
Elmore and co-director Brian Massey started Voter411ENC.org in 2020 with grants from ECU’s College of Fine Arts and Communication and the School of Communication.