Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties have been awarded a $700,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Justice to fund an adult accountability and recovery court aimed at addressing drug addiction.
Chief District Court Judge for District 8 Elizabeth Heath announced the award from DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance in November and said the new court will augment ongoing efforts to end the cycle of crime that results from addiction.
“Recovery courts have the unique opportunity to unite the accountability aspect of the justice system, treatment and community resources,” Heath said. “Individuals with substance use disorder are more likely to sustain recovery when their legal issues have been addressed, they have engaged in treatment, and they have built recovery capital, including things such as housing, employment, transportation and education.”
A news release about the grant said more than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to drug overdose between 2020-22. The National Association of Drug Court Professionals has documented that recovery courts have been proven to save lives, reunite families, save money and reduce crime.
Communities with a recovery court see an average of 58 percent reduction in recidivism and an average saving to the community of $6,000 per participant.
The 8th district has been running a successful recovery court for the past 17 years, officials said. The Family Accountability and Recovery Court has received national recognition by the Rural Justice Collaborative Advisory Council in partnership with the National Center for State Courts as one of nine Rural Innovative Sites in the country for its efforts to reunite families impacted by substance use disorder.
Judge Heath told the Greene County board of commissioners last month that AARC would start with its first participants in January in Wayne county and then expand to Lenoir and Greene counties. The grant will help support the court’s operation and expansion. AARC began accepting referrals on Dec. 1. For more information on eligibility call 919-722-6251.