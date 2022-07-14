July 14 Birthdays and Anniversaries Jul 14, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysJuly 14: Jonathan Carraway, David Futrell, Sherryl O. Matthews, Jacob Reel, Carolina Santopolo, Vivian Turnage, Leslie Whitaker, Frankie Dale Edwards, Ronnie Ray WilliamsJuly 15: Lewis Deans, Bobby Hodge Jr., Roger Moore, Mary Wilson, Nicholas A. AveryJuly 16: John Barefoot, James Blalock, Patricia M. Cobb, Joseph Clay Owens, Earl Umphlett, Wilson WadeJuly 17: Lou Evans, Daytrell DixonJuly 18: Ruth Cobb, Karen Dixon, Angela Ellis, David Mattox, Deborah Nanney EdwardsJuly 19: Jessica Avery, Taylor Elizabeth Beaman, Claire Chesson, Ashley Daw, Tip Dunn, Kinney Hart, Scott LangJuly 20: Millicent Godley, Jerry Bailey, Meagan Louise Evans, Robert Jones, Brian Walters, Grace G. NufferAnniversariesJuly 14: Lisa and Bill DavisJuly 15: Dana and Susan HarrrellJuly 18: Jean and Horace Allen, Carolyn and Randy ErwinJuly 19: Scott and Amy JohnsonJuly 20: Anessa Lewis and Jim Hale, Laura and Neil JeffersonPlease send updates, corrections and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesPastor Aaron Kennedy named 2022 Winterville Citizen of the YearA.G. Cox renovation delayed again as board fires construction companyPCGSL advances to World SeriesLittle League baseball: Winterville wins 10U titleThe Antichrist spirit!Farkas: State budget adjustments include funds for local prioritiesCrime Roundup: Man charged for hitting Greene County deputy with carSummer school returns in Pitt County: K-8 students hit the books through July 28Winterville insurance agent arrested for fraudPitt County to host summit on active mobility, transportation safety ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.