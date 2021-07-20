Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., 2:30-6:30 p.m., July 27.
- Spring Of Living Water Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, 4-7 p.m., July 29.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee but donations are welcomed. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Sheriff's youth camp
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office will host its SUMMER Youth Camp Aug. 9-13 at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, 4561 County Home Road. Short for Sheriff's Understanding Monitoring Mentoring Educating and Rewarding our Youth Camp, the program is for children 8-13. Sessions are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The deadline to apply is Friday. Call Venus Curry at 252-902-2776.
Frozen 2
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie Series will present “Frozen 2” at dusk Saturday at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return to with amusements and more at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26-28, 324 Sylvania St. opening for carnival rides. Vendors also will offer fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday's activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Movies on the lawn
ECU's Division of Student Affairs will show “Madagascar” on July 24 and “Soul” on July 31 for its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. Movies will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. dates are Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.