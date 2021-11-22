Over 150 years and more, the people and families of Farmville have helped the community survive and thrive, according to a historian helping the town mark its sesquicentennial.
Roger Kammerer, local historian, author and director of the May Museum, spoke about the many prominent families who have shaped Farmville and key events in the town’s history during a Wednesday program sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society at the Farmville Public Library.
He noted the community’s history dates much further back than its official founding date in February 1872. The area was settled by farmers in the late 1700s. One of the most prominent was Benjamin May, a Revolutionary War officer.
In the early 1760s, May purchased thousands of acres of land and many slaves. May had a large family, and his daughters married other wealthy landowners from the Belcher, Joyner and Barrett families. Because the families were interconnected, they came to own much of the land in the area now known as Farmville, he said.
The area currently known as Main Street was formerly called Snow Hill Road, he said. Farmers used this road to bring their goods to the Tar River. Some local businessmen decided to lay a plank road to better connect the surrounding towns. The plank road intersected with Snow Hill Road creating a hub of activity.
“It was a small community, but it was a busy community because they were right there at a major crossroad,” Kammerer said. A few years later in 1900, the East Carolina Railroad was established and allowed the town to expand its reach. In 1905, two tobacco warehouses were built which started a “tobacco rage,” Kammerer said.
The Monk family developed the industry and created one of the largest tobacco dealers in the world, he said. “The Monk name is blessed in Farmville.”
During less successful times, Kammerer noted that the community came together to support each other. The World Wars and the Great Depression hit Farmville hard. Many were lost in battle and business rose and fell over the years but the town managed to survive. The Monk, Davis, Turnage and Newton families were specifically praised for their leadership.
Kammerer highlighted the leadership of Herman Bryant Suggs during the Jim Crow era. Suggs is remembered as an esteemed educator and leader of the black community. He was the first African-American to be elected to the Farmville School Board, and to celebrate his achievements, H.B. Sugg School was named after him.
“So many small towns have died in North Carolina. We worried about what would happen in the 70s and 80s but Farmville rebounded,” Kammerer said. “This is a remarkable place. It’s the people who live here who invest in it and care for their hometown. It’s a wonderful place to put down roots.”
Kammerer is currently working on Farmville’s 150th Anniversary book and hopes to have it completed by Dec. 1. The first edition of the book covering Farmville’s first 100 years is available at the Farmville Public Library and online.