Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Plant sales
The Greene Central Greenhouse is open for plant sales 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday in April. For information about plant availability or special hours for groups, contact Henry Pasour at 747 3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12nc.us
Holy week services
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St, Farmville, will be holding a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 with the commemoration of the Eucharist during the Last Supper and the washing of the feet. Good Friday, will start at 7 p.m. April 15 with the draping of the cross and baring of the altar representing Christ’s crucifixion. Easter Sunday service will be 11 a.m. April 17 with the placing of flowers at the cross to commemorate Jesus’ resurrection. Rev. Bob Hudak will be at all these services. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Revival services
King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host revival services at 7 p.m. through April 15 with guest evangelist John Hill. Childcare is available.
Easter egg hunt
First Christian Church, corner of Queen and Church streets, Grifton, will host a community Easter egg hunt followed by a cookout at 3 p.m. Saturday in the church yard. Come and enjoy the egg hunt, games, cookout and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Jesse's Rally
Family and friends of a 3-year-old boy killed by his father in 2012 in Grifton are holding Jesse’s Rally for Change at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on the lawn at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event will move to Student Center Room 125 in case of inclement weather. The event will include kids activities, a raffle, speakers and music to remember Jesse and promote Jesse’s Law intended to bolster child safety efforts in North Carolina family courts. Jesse was killed shortly after his mother filed for divorce. The father then killed himself. He was one of more than 800 children murdered by a divorcing or separating parent in the U.S. since 2008, organizers said. Christy Melvin, Jesse’s mother, and supporters will attend.
Earth Day
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The event will include wagon tours of restoration/conservation efforts; presentations on climate change; experts to address gardening questions and best practices for sustainable methods; demonstrations by environmental groups; antique farm tools; music, food and fun activities. For additional information: Visit the Cypress Group of the NC Sierra www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress
United at the cross
Farmville United @ the Cross will be held on Sunday, April 24, as part of the Farmville Dogwood Festival. The event begins with a 9:30 a.m. Unity Walk beginning at the Farmville Community Center followed by a 10 a.m. worship service at the gazebo on the Town Common. Bring a chair and a friend and celebrate.
Shad Festival
The Town of Grifton will host its 50th Shad Festival from April 27-May 1. The event will feature carnival rides, food and craft vendors, art show, petting zoo, antique tractor show, live performances and a parade. The Fishy Tales lying contest which will be held in the Grifton School Media Center at 6 p.m. April 26. A Shad Festival Parade will begin at 10 a.m. April 30. Visit griftonshadfestival.com.
SpringFest
SpringFest will be held at The Barn at Nooherooka in Snow Hill on Saturday, April 30 from 10am-6pm and feature local artisans, crafters, food and more. The Nooherooka Natural General Store will be open for purchases of their local pasture-raised beef and pork. Call 252-714-2650 for more information about the event or vendor registration.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Broadening Your Investment Knowledge 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
- Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost is $10.
- Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
- Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
- Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
- Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16. $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., April 18
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East 10th Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 20
- Greene County Recreation Department, 84 N. Perry Drive, 2-6 p.m., April 21
Candidates speak
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Family boating course
The Tar River Sail and Power Squadron will hold a family boating course 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Greenville Marine, 3600 N.E. Greenville Blvd. The course covers boat types and their uses, federal and state boating laws, required and recommended safety equipment, finding your way and adverse conditions, communications, trailering, knots and lines, water sports and an introduction to electronic navigation and using paper charts. Fee is $50 per family. Lunch provided. Contact Ben Reed at benreed@vol.com.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7:30 p.m. April 20-23 at McGinnis Theater on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. . An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Opera theater
East Carolina University Opera Theater will perform a double bill of “The Prodigal Son” by Benjamin Britten and “Sister Angelica” by Giacomo Puccini at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students and are available at www.ecuarts.com. For more information, call 328-6247.
Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host its 48th annual Fine Arts Celebration at 7 p.m. April 22. The indoor-outdoor, cocktail-attire event, "Starry Night at the Museum," will include musical entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, open bar, prize drawings and displays celebrating this year's theme. Tickets are $100 for members and $125 for others. Visit www.gmoa.org or fac2022.givesmart.com.