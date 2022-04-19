Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Dogwood Festival
The annual Farmville Dogwood Festival will be held April 21-24 at the Walter B. Jones Town Commons. The event will include food, musical entertainment, amusement rides, arts and crafts and commercial vendors. The Dogwood Bash will begin at 5:30 p.m. on April 23. It will feature Mean Street-A Van Halen Tribute, Ultimate Aldean-A Jason Aldean Tribute and Who's Bad-The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Visit farmvilledogwoodfest.com.
United at the cross
Farmville United @ the Cross will be held on Sunday, April 24, as part of the Farmville Dogwood Festival. The event starts with a Unity Walk at 9:30 a.m. at the Farmville Community Center followed by a 10 a.m. worship service at the gazebo on the Town Commons. Bring a chair and a friend and celebrate.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. Visit www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress for more information.
Plant sales
The Greene Central Greenhouse is open for plant sales 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday in April. For information about plant availability or special hours for groups, contact Henry Pasour at 747 3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12nc.us
SpringFest
SpringFest will be held at The Barn at Nooherooka in Snow Hill from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 30 featuring local artisans, crafters, food and more. Call 252-714-2650 for more information about the event or vendor registration.
Men's ministry
The men's ministry at Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will have Lawrence Rouse, president of Pitt Community College Winterville, as their speaker at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. The program is open to the public. Call 252-640-5630.
Family boating course
The Tar River Sail and Power Squadron will hold a family boating course 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Greenville Marine, 3600 N.E. Greenville Blvd. The course covers boat types and their uses, federal and state boating laws, required and recommended safety equipment, finding your way and adverse conditions, communications, trailering, knots and lines, water sports and an introduction to electronic navigation and using paper charts. Fee is $50 per family. Lunch provided. Contact Ben Reed at benreed@vol.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu. Upcoming sessions will be held at the following locations:
- PCC Greenville Center, 3107 S. Memorial Drive, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 7-28.
- Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on May 9.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is Saturday, May 21, at ECU's A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 252-864-3369 or Doris Barnes 252-714-0152.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at McGinnis Theater. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
COA Springfest
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold its Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature more than 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
Opera theater
East Carolina University Opera Theater will perform a double bill of “The Prodigal Son” by Benjamin Britten and “Sister Angelica” by Giacomo Puccini at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students and are available at www.ecuarts.com. For more information, call 328-6247.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on Thursday, April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Queen Anne’s Revenge
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Lab will hold its annual open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the QAR Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road. This free event will include demonstrations on how conservationists and archaeologists use chemistry, physics, technology and other disciplines to conserve 300-year-old artifacts. It will include hands-on activities and educational demonstrations. For more information, visit www.qaronline.org or call 252-744-6721.
Jazz Festival Gala
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host the ECU Billy Taylor Jazz Festival Gala at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Wright Auditorium. The event will include ECU Jazz Ensemble “A” with special guests Bobby Watson, saxophone, and Vanessa Rubin, vocals. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Home and Garden Tour
The Washington Area Historic Foundation will hold its Spring Homes and Gardens Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Advance tickets are $20 and $25 on the day of the tour. They are available at the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Washington Visitor's Center, Little Shoppes and South Market Antiques.
McDonald House
The Friends of the Ronald McDonald House will host a Friends Night Out at the Uptown Brewery from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. The fundraiser will feature beer, wine, light appetizers and live music. Tickets are $35 and are available at house on Moye Boulevard and Simply Divine Oil and Wine in Arlington Village.