Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department will open a large-scale site in Greenville to administer 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines a week to all who are eligible, Vidant announced Tuesday.
The site will open starting on Monday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., according to a Vidant news release. Appointments will be required and scheduling details will be announced in the coming days.
“This is a historic moment for Vidant, Pitt County and eastern North Carolina, as we work together to bring hope to our community,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, chief executive officer of Vidant Health. “Vidant has spent the last year responding to this pandemic in tremendous ways and this is the next chapter as we bring safety and healing to the east.”
The vaccine is currently available to all residents age 65 and older in addition to health care workers and long-term care staff and residents. State and local officials said the supply remains limited and encourage the public to be patient
Vidant reported the initial goal is to administer more than 4,000 vaccines per week depending on the state’s vaccine allocations.
“Vidant has full confidence in the vaccines and we are fully committed to working with our partners to launch and operate the largest vaccine effort in the history of the region,” Waldrum said. “We are also committed to continuing our efforts to get the vaccine to all of the communities we care for and serve.”
Pitt County last week launched an online waitlist for people seeking the vaccine. It wasn’t clear Tuesday how the waitlist would be used in conjunction with the mass testing site.
The health department said individuals who sign up will be called and given an appointment as soon as the vaccine is available. People can register at www.pittcountync.gov/covidwaitlist or by visiting www.pittcountync.gov.
Although the vaccine offers great hope, Vidant officials encourage everyone to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures.
Importantly, a high-number of COVID-19 patients are relying on Vidant for care and our team members are not immune from community spread. Please do your part to protect yourself and those around you.
More than 200 people remained hospitalized in Vidant facilities for COVID-19 and the new infections continued cause disruptions this week.
Pitt County district criminal courts were canceled through Friday due to an incidence requiring in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff, Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced Tuesday.
District civil courts, including child support court, family/domestic courts and domestic violence court, will remain open, Braddy said. Small claims courts will remain open. Juvenile courts will remain open as scheduled.
Superior criminal courts scheduled for this week, including superior court probation on Thursday, will remain open. All hearings before the clerk of superior court will also proceed as scheduled this week. The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 830 new cases of the virus were recorded in the county between Jan. 12-18 an average of 119 cases a day. The county recorded 594 new cases, about 85 cases a day, between Jan. 5-11 and 1,116 new cases between Dec. 29-Jan. 4, about 159 a day.
The county on Monday passed the 14,000 mark for cases since the pandemic began in March, the total rising to 14,033 just a week after passing the 13,000 mark. The county on Tuesday saw just five new cases, its lowest total since Nov. 2 when there was only one.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to fall since the all time high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The state did see a slight increase in cases on Jan. 14 with 9,853 cases but has continued to fall steadily with 5,802 cases reported on Monday.
The past week saw the all time high in hospitalizations. The state was shy of 4,000 hospitalizations with 3,992 hospitalized with the virus on Jan. 13. The number of hospitalizations has begun to slowly fall to 3,881 people hospitalized on Monday.
Vidant Health on Monday had 203 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in its system, down from 208 that time last week and 225 the week before.