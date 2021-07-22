The final day of filings for November’s municipal elections produced a third candidate in the Winterville mayoral contest, a seven-person race for the Fountain Board of Commissioners and a challenger for Grifton’s mayor.
Additional candidates also filed in the elections for the Winterville Town Council. Most Pitt and Greene county towns will hold elections on Nov. 2. Filing for Ayden’s election begins July 26. Greenville’s election will be delayed until March 2022. Falkland’s next election is in 2023.
Winterville
Councilman Ricky Hines joined the Winterville mayor’s race. Councilwoman Veronica Roberson and Tucker Moore, son of Councilman Tony Moore, filed earlier this month.
Hines, who was first elected to the Winterville Town Council in 2017, said he decided to run after Mayor Douglas “Doug” A. Jackson announced Thursday he was not seeking re-election.
“I felt that it was the right time for me to help lead the town in the right direction,” he said. “We’re heading in the right direction and I want to keep it going in the right direction.”
Being a good facilitator is the mayor’s most important role since he or she doesn’t vote on issues unless there is a tie, Hines said.
Incumbent Mark C. Smith filed for re-election to the town council. Shantel E. Hawkins and Paul A. Rice filed as challengers.
Incumbent Johnny Moye and challenger Brandy M Daniels filed earlier this month for the two seats up for election. Winterville is Pitt County’s second-largest town with a population of about 9,650.
Fountain
After a two-week filing period that saw a scarcity of candidates, seven people are now running for three seats on the Fountain Board of Commissioners.
Bonnie Anderson, Rhonda Johnson, Adriane Jones, E. Landon Spain and Katie Strickland all filed Friday, joining incumbents Steven M. Williams and Phoenix G. Hinson.
Kathy Parker is the lone candidate for mayor in Fountain, population 350.
Current mayor Shirley Mitchell said she is stepping down when her term ends in December.
“I’ve been mayor for 18 years and I think I had a good run,” Mitchell said. “I’ve enjoyed my time serving the town and I enjoyed helping citizens. I am still going to be around, I still have some things going on there, a food pantry. I’ll be in town helping the citizens.”
It’s time to let someone else serve, a time to let newer ideas develop, she said.
Mitchell said it’s surprising to learn seven people are running for the town board and believes it will be an interesting election season.
Mitchell said she thinks Parker will do a good job as mayor.
“She is one who loves to help and serve the citizens as well,” Mitchell said.
Grifton
Joseph Scott filed to run against incumbent Mayor Billy Ray Jackson.
“Grifton is dying, slowly,” Scott said of the 2,700-person town. “I feel like we need some fresh new ideas to move Grifton forward, into the new age, so to speak.”
Scott said he wants to secure grants to build camping platforms along Contentnea Creek and add Grifton to the state’s paddle trail system. He’d also like Grifton to establish a concert series similar to Greenville’s Sunday in the Park.
Incumbents Claude Kennedy and Raymond E. Oakes Jr. are running for re-election to two seats on the Grifton Board of Commissioners and David C. Anderson and Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman are running for the unexpired term of the late Johnny Craft.
Walstonburg
Walstonburg will see a contested race with six vying for the town’s five commissioners seats.
Newcomer Dana Suggs joins incumbents Michael Bishop, Dianne Morris and Jarrod McKeel in filing before the deadline. Ray Holloman and Ron Turner also are in the race for the five seats.
“I’d like to see the projects the town has started to be finished,” Morris said.
If elected, this will be the first time Suggs has held office.
“I grew up in Walstonburg and moved back here. I want to get involved with the town,” Suggs said.
Snow Hill
Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor and newcomer Faye Daniels are in the race for Snow Hill commissioner seats, joining Micheal Rhodes, Salvador Tinoco and incumbents Rosa Wilkes and Geraldine Shackleford.
“I felt like everything that needs to be accomplished has not been completed,” Taylor said.
“We have done a lot of stuff for Snow Hill. Last year was a down year for all municipalities and businesses. Maybe this year will be better and we can build on it.”
As a retiree, Daniels wants to do her part.
“This is home. I came back home. I love Snow Hill the citizens and seeing things grow,” she said. “It needs to grow more.
“Citizens need to know we care — not saying anyone down there does not care, but we have to show we care. That was one of the main reasons,” Daniels said.
“I wanted to be a part of the team and do some things for the citizens here in Snow Hill.”
Hookerton
Incumbents Doris Jones and Catherine Carraway have filed to keep their seats on the Hookerton Board of Commissioners and will run uncontested.
More filings
No challengers filed in the elections for Farmville mayor, Farmville Board of Commissioners, Simpson mayor and Simpson Village Council.
Ayden residents will have a chance to file for the town’s board of commissioners between July 26 and noon Aug. 13. State law requires towns that have election districts to delay filing periods in election years following a census to allow time for districts to be redrawn.
Wards 3, 4 and 5 are on this year’s Ayden ballot. Candidates must live in those wards but are elected at-large, allowing Ayden’s election to go forward in November.
Greenville must delay its filing and election further because candidates in Districts 1-5 are not elected at large, only by voters in the districts. The state legislature passed a law earlier this year delaying those elections.
On the ballot
Farmville Mayor
- John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
Fountain Mayor
- Kathy A. Parker
Fountain Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
- Bonnie Anderson
- Phoenix G. Hinson (I)
- Rhonda Johnson
- Adriane Jones
- E. Landon Spain
- Katie Strickland
- Steven M. Williams (I)
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
- Joseph Scott
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Claude Kennedy (I)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
- David C. Anderson (unexpired term)
- Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman (unexpired term)
Winterville Mayor
- Tucker Moore
- Ricky Hines
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Shantel E. Hawkins
- Johnny Moye (I)
- Paul A. Rice
- Mark C. Smith (I)
- “I” stands for incumbent.
Walstonburg Mayor
- Brenda Haymond
Walstonburg Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ray Holloman (I)
- Jarrod McKeel (I)
- Dana Suggs
- Ron Turner (I)
- Dianne Morris (I)
- Micheal Bishop (I)
Hookerton Mayor
- Bobby Taylor (I)
Hookerton Commissioners (2 seats)
- Doris Jones (I)
- Catherine Carraway (I)
Snow Hill Mayor
- Dennis Liles
Snow Hill Commissioners (3 seats)
- Michael Rhodes
Geraldine Shackleford (I)
- Salvador Tinoco
- Rosa Wilkes (I)
- Bobby Taylor (I)
- Faye Daniels
Maury Sanitary Land District Board Member (3 seats)
- Triva Mason (I)
- Henry Pasour (I)
- Julian Jones (I)