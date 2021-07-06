Five utility trailers, most loaded with property, and a camper have been stolen from locations in Pitt County since June 21, according to reports filed with law enforcement.
The first theft occurred in Winterville in the Coopers Point neighborhood in the early hours of June 21, according to the Winterville Police Department. The trailer was loaded with a pair of all-terrain vehicles.
The agency called on the public to help officers identify an SUV and white car caught on surveillance cameras in the area. The SUV hauled the trailer away and was followed by the white car.
Subsequent incidents have been reported in Greenville, Ayden, Fountain and northern Pitt County, according to reports monitored by The Daily Reflector.
Investigators have not determined whether the theft could be connected, said Sgt. Lee Darnell of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. However, he said that there are ways to prevent trailer theft.
“The first isn’t easy for most folks to do, that is to keep it locked up inside,” Darnell said. “Even that isn’t a guarantee, though. There are commercial hitch locks that make (trailers) difficult to hook up to tow, and wheel boots to prevent it from moving. Both seem to be good, relatively cheap tools to deter thieves.”
He said trailers often are targeted because they are nondescript.
“If you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all ... no one gives it a second glance. One way to set yours apart is to go with a crazy paint color or design. Bright yellow, candy apple red, or lime green trailers aren’t as common. Yes, they can be painted over but that involves extra work on the thief’s part and he or she would have to work harder to keep it out of sight until it was disguised.”
Other options include running a chain around the axle and installing a wireless security camera to track the property.
The sheriff’s office investigating a case where a utility trailer containing a lawnmower was stolen from a residence in the 3900 block of N.C. 102 in Ayden on June 22.
A 5 by 10 trailer valued at $900 was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Allen Road at 5:29 p.m. on June 23, according to Greenville police.
A trailer valued at $900 and a camper valued at $3,000 were reported stolen from a farm in the 1700 block of Seven Pines Road near Fountain at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Later that day, at 9:57 p.m., a trailer valued at $5,000 containing a lawnmower valued at $7,000 was reported stolen from the parking lot of Oak Grove Church of Christ in the 4300 block of N.C. 903 near the Martin County line.
Investigations are ongoing.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released case reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Tieranny Janae Forbes, 28, of Farmville was taken into custody June 28 for one felony count break or enter to terrorize or injure and conspiracy and one misdemeanor count assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12. She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was June 29 in Greenville.
- Cinconas Deeboris Atkinson, 25, of Winterville was arrested June 26 and charged with one misdmeanor count simple assault, communicating threats and resisting public officer. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- Terrell Davon Harper, 27, of Farmville was taken into custody June 27 for one misdemeanor count order for arrest failure to appear. He was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. His court date is Aug. 19 in Farmville.
- Katelyn Marie Shiffett, 27, of Farmville was taken into custody June 29 for one misdemeanor count resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 22 in Farmville.
- Arnold Lee Baker Jr., 40, of Greenville, was taken into custody for failure to appear. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 15 in Farmville.
- Christopher Tyrell Parker, 23, of Farmville was taken into custody July 1 for order for arrest failure to appear. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 3 in Greenville.
- A resident of Godwin Drive reported breaking and entering June 25 after their home was broken into. This case is active.
- A resident of Hines Street reported destruction, damage, vandalism or property June 27 after an offender damaged vehicle. This case was closed by other means.