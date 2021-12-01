KINSTON — Lenoir Community College recently named its culinary arts facility for a longtime benefactor in honor of continued support and a generous donation from his daughter.
A crowd gathered recently at the newly christened William I. Herring Culinary Arts Center for a luncheon to celebrate Herring and his daughter, Harriet Herring, who donated to support the facility and had endowed three scholarships at LCC.
“We are so appreciative of Ms. Herring and what she has and continues to do to help students attend college,” college President Rusty Hunt said. “She has a genuine love of her community and for helping others and our students are very fortunate because of her generosity and love of education.”
LCC Foundation Executive Director Jeanne Kennedy said to know Herring is to love her. “She has helped many students throughout the years and we appreciate her support and her commitment to the college and our students,” Kennedy said.
Herring said she feels very fortunate that she can help others the way her father did.
“My father would have loved knowing that he was still helping others,” she said. “He helped people and he was the most honest person.”
Guests at the the luncheon, catered by the LCC Culinary Arts students, shared stories about Herring, described by a friend, as “a model for fair dealing in business, for building and sustaining his community, and for his quiet support for those in need.”
After finishing the fourth grade, he worked full time on the family farm. When he turned 18, he turned to agricultural and business enterprises that led to acquiring other farms, selling farm equipment and tractors, operating Herring Gas, and, for four decades, managing his Central and New Central tobacco warehouses that benefited many Kinston area growers, large and small.
Friend Hayes McNeill said Herring always identified himself a farmer. Throughout his life, he was quietly generous, using his financial success efficiently, McNeill said. He supported charities, sheltered workshops, and colleges — Chowan and Campbell among them — and was a sustaining supporter of the Salvation Army in Kinston. He was proud to serve as deacon in his church.
For recreation, Herring “loved floundering” from his skiff, McNeill said. It was daughter Harriet’s job “to stand behind him and catch the crabs in the crab net.”
He took Marshall Happer under his wing when Happer was a fledgling UNC student who eventually became a tennis great and a lawyer.
“I’ve never met a finer person than W. I. (who) gave me a job for a dollar an hour — double what I was worth — so I’d have spending money at school,” Happer said.
Herring was a man who bought and sold with a handshake, who cared about his community and who used his good fortune to benefit those in need, whether he knew them or not, friends said.
The luncheon also was attended by three students — Roaxann Reaves, Asia Roberson and Junie Robles — beneficiaries of scholarships endowed by Harriet Herring.
Reaves of New Bern received the Harriet Taylor Herring LPN Scholarship. Married with one child, she is a member of the Lamplighters Club. She received a National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Army Achievement Medal. She has been a certified nursing assistant in a long-term care facility since 2009. She plans to graduate as a practical nurse. She said her grandmother was a nurse and her grandmother’s passion to help others is her inspiration.
Roberson of Pink Hill also received a Harriet Taylor Herring LPN Scholarship and is a member of the Lamplighters Club. She volunteers for Abundant Life Miracle Center, assists after school with homework assignments, and helps distribute food with the food bank. She received the Youth Volunteer Award at Carolina East Medical Center and completed 91 hours of volunteer service in the summer of 2018. She is pursuing the LPN program because she believes in affecting the lives of others through her work. After completing the program, she plans to apply to the bridge program for an associates degree in nursing and later pursue a bachelor’s degree.
Robles of Trenton received the William I. Herring, Sr. Memorial Scholarship. A graduate of Jones Senior High School, he loves horticulture. He works part-time at Driver Heating and Cooling in Trenton and hopes to open his own business in the future. He plans to attend the University of Mount Olive to pursue a four-year horticulture degree.
Ms. Herring told the students that it was never too late to follow their educational dreams. A graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, she decided to go back to a community college later in life to pursue a nursing degree.
“The community college gave me a chance to get my life together to pursue something I really wanted to do,” she said. “It’s important to get the education you want.”
For more information on the LCC Foundation, contact Jeanne Kennedy, executive director, at 233-6812 or email at jmkennedy48@lenoircc.edu.