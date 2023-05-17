KINSTON — It was a night to remember for the nearly 250 graduates who walked across the stage at Lenoir Community College to receive degrees in the 61st Annual Commencement in the student center.

“Congratulations, Class of 2023! This is a special night, a night for you to reflect on all that you have accomplished, a night to be thankful for those who have supported you along the way," President Rusty Hunt told the graduates during the May 11 ceremony. “This is your moment. Enjoy it as we celebrate with each of you, and we look forward to the next chapters in your life.

