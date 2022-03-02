Leigh and John McNairy have always been champions of education and have supported Lenoir Community College since its beginning. Most recently, the McNairys donated $1 million to the LCC Foundation in support of students’ education for generations to come.
In honor of the McNairy family’s dedication to education, economic development and philantrophy, the College Board of Trustees approved the renaming of the Learning Resources Center as the Leigh and John McNairy Library.
“The McNairys are long-time supporters of LCC, its programs and services, and most importantly, our students through generous donations to the LCC Foundation Scholarship Program,” LCC President Rusty Hunt said. “Through existing endowments to support students, the McNairy family is making a college education affordable to support the community that means so much to them and their family,” Hunt said.
Hunt said their contributions throughout the years have not only helped hundreds of students receive an education, but they have also assisted with transportation needs through the College’s Cars for College program.
Cars for College gives students an opportunity to attend college and work and improve their economic mobility by assisting them with their vehicle transportation needs. The goal is to assure students have access to a safe, legal, affordable and dependable vehicle to get to college.
LCC Foundation Executive Director Jeanne Kennedy said it is only fitting that the library be renamed in the family’s honor as they have continuously supported students in their pursuit of knowledge.
“We are appreciative of the McNairy family and their dedication to education,” Kennedy said. “Their legacy dates back to the 1980s when Leigh McNairy presented a donation of $50,000 on behalf of Harvey Enterprises to honor employees with 20 or more years of service with the company. At that time, the donation was the single largest ever made to the Foundation. The McNairys are part of our history and a part of our future.”
The McNairys have continued to support the C. Felix Harvey Sr. Scholarship endowment that supports 10 annual scholarships for students. The scholarship was established in 1986. Mr. Harvey’s daughters, Leigh McNairy and Sunny Burrows, have continued the tradition of honoring the company’s 20-year employees.
Harvey Enterprises & Affiliates, currently under John McNairy’s leadership, is a privately held, family-owned conglomerate with interests in farming and agricultural production supplies, real estate, transportation, propane gasoline and financial institutions. Harvey Enterprises & Affiliates is the oldest continuously family-owned private company still in existence in North Carolina.
Dual enrollment information sessions
Lenoir Community College will hold Career & College Promise information sessions for families and students from Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties that would like to know more about the dual enrollment opportunities available for high school and rising high school students through LCC. Middle school and elementary school families are welcome to attend as well.
Dual enrollment is a great way to start on certifications or transfer college credit while in high school. These short information sessions will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 5 in the LCC Administration Auditorium and at 6 p.m. March 8 in the Kinston Performing Arts Center. For more information or to secure your place, contact Athena Wilson, director of Student Success & Equity at anwilson15@lenoircc.edu.