While the doors of Farmville Public Library’s building are temporarily closed for the move to the new building, the public is invited to utilize the many digital resources available through the library’s website.
You can download an ebook or audiobook, research your family history, connect with a tutor to get help with school or research assignments and much more. All you need is your Farmville Public Library card and PIN number. To access the resources listed in this column, visit www.farmvillelibrary.org/access-from-home.
- Digital Library: Download best-selling ebooks and audiobooks to your device for free with your library card. To get started, download the Libby or Overdrive app from your device’s app store. You can also read through your favorite internet browser. Add Farmville Public Library to choose from titles for all ages. To access titles for kids and teens, add NC Kids. You can also watch some of your favorite children’s picture books come to life with NC Kids. Choose from 300 videos to watch in your browser or on the Overdrive app.
- Ancestry: Through June 20, use Ancestry.com library edition from home (or anywhere) with your library card. Begin tracing your family roots. The site is ideal for new and seasoned researchers.
- Educational Support and Resources: The library provides access to a wide range of online databases to aid students with their research and homework needs. NCLive provides high-quality materials for students. Age-appropriate databases can be searched under the Homework Help section. For children from preschool through early elementary, DK Find Out! is a kid-friendly general interest site with fun facts, quizzes, games and activities on a wide variety of topics. NCPedia is the first place for all things North Carolina, including its history, people, government and educational institutions.
- Tutor.com: Students can connect with a live tutor to get help with an assignment. Help is available in math, science, language arts and 80+ subjects for K-12 and college courses. Video chat, upload a math problem or essay or use the skills center.
- Films on Demand: Choose from thousands of high-quality videos on business and economics, health and medicine, humanities and social sciences, science and mathematics, as well as travel and fitness programming, home and how-to videos, indie films, and popular music performances. Includes Oscar, Emmy and Peabody award-winning documentaries, interviews, instructional and vocational training videos, historical speeches and newsreels.
- Dolly Parton Imagination Library: Register your child online for this service providing a free book each month from birth up until 5 years old. These high-quality books are chosen by experts in the education and writing field based on the child’s age.
- Student Access Project: This account allows Pitt County Schools students to use their student ID number instead of a traditional library card. Library staff will look up the account number for students who don’t know their ID. For resources that require a pin number, students can use the last four digits of their student ID as their pin. For students not enrolled in PCS, with a phone call to the library you can receive a library card number and pin to use.
To register for a library card online, visit www.farmvillelibrary.org/access-from-home. Please allow up 72 hours for staff to contact you with your library card number. Anyone who lives, works, goes to school or owns property in Pitt County qualifies for a free library card. For assistance resetting your library card’s PIN number, email library@farmvillenc.gov.