The Ayden Collard Festival has lined up a great variety of musical entertainment headlined by the Motown funk and R&B of Fantasy on Sept. 10 and beach music favorites The Embers on Sept. 11.
The all-free lineup starts with Matt Livingston who will warm the crowd up starting at 5:30 p.m. on the West Avenue stage, the heart of the festival activities. (See related story.)
Fantasy takes to the West Avenue Stage at 8 p.m. with a performance guaranteed to bring fans to their feet. From beach to Motown, funk, soul or smooth R&B, Fantasy performs it all.
The core of the band has been together for more than 20 years delighting fans from all of over the world, festival organizers said.
The band takes pride in creating an engaging, welcoming and comfortable experience for everyone and enjoys bringing fans to their feet with a high-energy show.
On Sept. 11 the Collard Festival slate is loaded with family entertainment. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Leave 99 will take the stage on Second Street to perform their uplifting brand of gospel.
The band was formally known as Men of Faith, but with a change in the line-up the group decided to change its name to Leave 99.
Leave 99 makes reference to Matthew 18:22, when a shepherd leaves his heard to find and rescue the one who wandered.
Consisting of Jeff Barker, Spencer Owens, Grant Barker and Prentice Tyndall, the band will take the stage to perform some of their best hits.
Some of the well known songs include “Mercy and Grace” and “He wants to Redeem you.”
The Embers will take to the West Avenue stage at 8 p.m. to perform their much loved brand of beach music.
Featuring Craig Woolard, the band includes Bobby Tomlinson, Stephen Pachuta, Jeff Grimes, Gerald Davis, Bobby Nantz and Wayne Free.
One of the world’s top beach music bands, The Embers have charted hits over the last 50 years including “I Love Beach Music” and “Far Away Places.”
Woolard, who sings lead and plays the saxophone, grew up in Washington, N.C., and hosts a weekly beach music radio show on 107.9 WNCT. Woolard has had several beach music hits including “What You Do To Me” and “Love Don’t Come No Stronger.”
The Embers have solidified their position as a thriving musical entity leaving their mark on listeners for decades.
They have been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame and carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music.
Their music has led them to travels throughout country and world including South Korea, where they performed their Christmas special “Christmas with the Embers” for American military bases.