Legislation that would allow Pitt County Schools to have more control of its calendar has been approved by the North Carolina House.

House Bill 129: Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County, filed by Reps. Gloristine Brown and Tim Reeder, passed on Feb. 22 with a vote of 111-2 and 7 absences. One of a few school calendar bills to make it to the House floor for a vote, it now goes to the state Senate.

